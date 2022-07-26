ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Usher to executive produce 'Storyville'﻿, a series about the birth of jazz

By Megan Stone
myhot995.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUsher has signed on to executive produce Storyville, a series that explores the roots of the Jazz Age. Variety reports the upcoming show follows a group of five brothel madams fighting for control of New Orleans' red light district. Usher will work alongside show creators Bill Macdonald and Walt...

www.myhot995.com

