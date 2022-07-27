Spin Doctors rock at Rock White Plains

White Plains was rocking Tuesday night with the songs of the Spin Doctors.

Best known for their early 1990s hits “Two Princes” and “Little Miss Can’t Be Wrong,” the Spin Doctors headlined the Rock White Plains event.

Sister Sparrow & The Dirty Birds - a contemporary pop group opened the event.



The event was a huge summer smash for both people looking to enjoy outdoor, live entertainment and for the local businesses who saw a massive midweek influx in patrons.

The last time the event was held was in 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

