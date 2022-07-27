ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
White Plains, NY

Spin Doctors rock at Rock White Plains

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3U69q1_0gtTJrrr00

White Plains was rocking Tuesday night with the songs of the Spin Doctors.

Best known for their early 1990s hits “Two Princes” and “Little Miss Can’t Be Wrong,” the Spin Doctors headlined the Rock White Plains event.

Sister Sparrow & The Dirty Birds - a contemporary pop group opened the event.

The event was a huge summer smash for both people looking to enjoy outdoor, live entertainment and for the local businesses who saw a massive midweek influx in patrons.

The last time the event was held was in 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

For more information, click here.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uNeeJ_0gtTJrrr00

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
White Plains, NY
White Plains, NY
Entertainment
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Spin Doctors#The Rock White Plains
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
News 12

News 12

95K+
Followers
32K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy