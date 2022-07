My name is Tim Searchfield, I am a Bar Harbor resident. I own a bed and breakfast here in town. I watched the July 19 Town Council meeting with interest. On the schedule was a discussion of land use ordinances and how a group of 200-plus citizens hope to stop cruise ships from visiting Bar Harbor. There were citizens in both camps who spoke passionately about what the cruise ships mean to them. There were also two lawyers who spoke. One lawyer told us how the citizens’ initiative was a non-starter and the other lawyer told us how this is a worthwhile endeavor.

BAR HARBOR, ME ・ 15 HOURS AGO