THP: DUI suspect crashed into Mount Carmel EMS station where medic was sleeping

A Hawkins County EMS first responder was treated for injuries and released from HVMC after a car driven by a DUI suspect crashed into the EMS station in Mount Carmel through a wall where the medic was sleeping.

The driver, Nicole M. Jessen, 41, of Mount Carmel, was arrested for reckless endangerment and DUI among other charges.

The extent of the EMS employee’s injuries wasn’t released, but he was treated at the Holston Valley Medical Center and released Tuesday afternoon.

Police said the EMS employee was sleeping on the other side of the wall where the car hit, and is lucky to be alive.

According to a Tennessee Highway Patrol report the crash occurred at 12:26 p.m. Tuesday at the EMS station located at 217 Hammond Avenue adjacent to the Mount Carmel Fire Department and Police Station.

The THP reported that Jessen was driving a 2018 Kia Sorrento east on Hammond Avenue, near Cherry Street when she ran off of the right side of the roadway, and through the lawn of two residences.

Jessen then continued east, colliding with a standing tree and landscaping at 221 Hammond Ave., and then colliding with Hawkins County EMS station, the THP reported.

Jessen was treated at the scene for non-life threatening injuries.

The building belongs to the town of Mount Carmel, which allows Hawkins County EMS to use the facility.

MCPD Chief Ken Lunsford Jr. said the value of the damage to the EMS station wasn’t known, and a structual engineer would be coming to examine it later in the week.

In the meantime the station cannot be entered or used. Lunsford said Hawkins County EMS will use the Mount Carmel Fire Department until the station is usable again.

Aside from DUI and reckless endangerment Jessen was charged with failure to exercise due care, registration violation, and no insurance.