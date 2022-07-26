ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Rogersville Review

THP: DUI suspect crashed into Mount Carmel EMS station where medic was sleeping

By By Jeff Bobo Editor
The Rogersville Review
The Rogersville Review
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HwFSV_0gtSqva300

A Hawkins County EMS first responder was treated for injuries and released from HVMC after a car driven by a DUI suspect crashed into the EMS station in Mount Carmel through a wall where the medic was sleeping.

The driver, Nicole M. Jessen, 41, of Mount Carmel, was arrested for reckless endangerment and DUI among other charges.

The extent of the EMS employee’s injuries wasn’t released, but he was treated at the Holston Valley Medical Center and released Tuesday afternoon.

Police said the EMS employee was sleeping on the other side of the wall where the car hit, and is lucky to be alive.

According to a Tennessee Highway Patrol report the crash occurred at 12:26 p.m. Tuesday at the EMS station located at 217 Hammond Avenue adjacent to the Mount Carmel Fire Department and Police Station.

The THP reported that Jessen was driving a 2018 Kia Sorrento east on Hammond Avenue, near Cherry Street when she ran off of the right side of the roadway, and through the lawn of two residences.

Jessen then continued east, colliding with a standing tree and landscaping at 221 Hammond Ave., and then colliding with Hawkins County EMS station, the THP reported.

Jessen was treated at the scene for non-life threatening injuries.

The building belongs to the town of Mount Carmel, which allows Hawkins County EMS to use the facility.

MCPD Chief Ken Lunsford Jr. said the value of the damage to the EMS station wasn’t known, and a structual engineer would be coming to examine it later in the week.

In the meantime the station cannot be entered or used. Lunsford said Hawkins County EMS will use the Mount Carmel Fire Department until the station is usable again.

Aside from DUI and reckless endangerment Jessen was charged with failure to exercise due care, registration violation, and no insurance.

Comments / 0

Related
ems1.com

DUI suspect crashes into Tenn. station, injuring crewmember

MOUNT CARMEL, Tenn. — A Hawkins County EMS crewmember was injured Tuesday when a car crashed into a station. Another crewmember, who was in a different room notified dispatchers, and crews from other stations responded, according to the department. Tennessee Highway Patrol said that Nicole Jessen, 41, was driving...
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Report: Church Hill man on tractor refused to leave property, resisted arrest

SURGOINSVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) arrested a Church Hill man on multiple offenses Saturday, including aggravated assault and resisting arrest. According to a police narrative penned by HCSO Deputy Bryan Sanders, officers responded to the 2800 block of Main Street after 9 a.m. when callers reported a suspect, identified as […]
WJHL

Fort Henry Drive closed due to crash near Colonial Heights

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — A section of Fort Henry Drive is closed near Colonial heights due to a crash. According to the Kingsport Police Department, Fort Henry Drive was closed at Lakeside Lane as of 5:30 p.m. This is near the city limits in Colonial Heights where the four-lane transitions to a two-lane. According to […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dui#Medic#Landscaping#Police Station#Hammond#Traffic Accident#Mount Carmel Ems#Hawkins County Ems#Hvmc#Kia Sorrento#Mcpd
supertalk929.com

Report: Greeneville woman arrested for DUI following crash with injuries

A Greeneville woman is behind bars for DUI following a car accident with injuries. Greeneville Police say in a report that deputies responded to East Mckee Street on reports of a crash with injuries, where they made contact with the driver, Monique Pace, 60, who police say was disoriented. Pace...
WJHL

Operation Reminder: Hawkins Co. mother, son arrested in drug bust

CHURCH HILL, Tenn. (WJHL) — A mother-and-son duo in Hawkins County faces several charges after the sheriff’s office conducted a drug-bust operation last week. News Channel 11 reported Wednesday that Operation Reminder led to the arrests of six people earlier in July, with one suspect remaining at large. Thursday, new details surrounding some of the […]
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN
wcyb.com

Multiple rescues made in Wise County due to flooding

POUND, Va. (WCYB) — Multiple rescues were made by crews in Wise County Thursday, due to flooding in the area. Many crews were staged just outside of the town of Pound. As of noon, 8 rescues were made. A lot of those rescues were from Rachel's Haven, which is an assisted living facility for people with disabilities.
WJHL

WCSO: Johnson City woman pointed gun at deputies

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Johnson City woman is reportedly facing felony charges after police say she pointed a gun at them while they were investigating at her home on Tuesday. According to a release from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to South Austin Springs Road to visit the residence of Pamela […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
supertalk929.com

Hawkins County drug bust results in six arrests

The Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office says over social media that a drug bust last Friday resulted in the arrest of six people. The HCSO with help from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation deployed what they call “Operation Reminder”, where they served several arrest and search warrants in the county.
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN
WJHL

WCSO: 2nd-degree murder suspect hid phone in jail cell

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office tacked an additional charge on a current inmate after a search led to the confiscation of a cell phone. A news release from the agency revealed multiple officers had been inspecting a housing unit within the detention when they found the contraband in a cell of […]
WJHL

Sheriff: Apparent OD death at motel in Washington Co., VA

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — Washington County, Virginia Sheriff Blake Andis confirmed with News Channel 11 that the department is at the scene of a death investigation Tuesday afternoon. According to Andis, authorities responded to Evergreen Motel on the 15000 block of Lee Highway at 12:30 p.m., where officers found the body of a 42-year-old […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, VA
wcyb.com

Carter County Sheriff: Not enough funding to house SROs in every school

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. — A growing concern across the nation - school shootings - has left many parents with worry. However, parents aren't the only ones with concerns. According to Carter County Sheriff Dexter Lunceford, a lack of funding at the department has left multiple schools in the area starting the year off without school resource officers.
CARTER COUNTY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Kingsport police conducting August checkpoint

The Kingsport Police Department will be conducting a sobriety checkpoint on Friday, Aug. 19, according to a press release. The release said the checkpoint will be on the Fort Henry Drive corridor, but did not give a time when it will be conducted.
The Rogersville Review

The Rogersville Review

Rogersville, TN
1K+
Followers
648
Post
120K+
Views
ABOUT

Located in the "Cradle of Tennessee Journalism," where the state's first newspaper was printed by George Roulstone in 1791—also the third newspaper West of the Appalachian Mountains—The Rogersville Review was founded by Will Robertson on July 23, 1885. Under its current names, as well as The Holston Review, it has remained the newspaper of record for Hawkins County and its communities for more than a century.

 https://www.therogersvillereview.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy