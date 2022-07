Glasstire counts down the top five art events in Texas. For last week’s picks, please go here. “This solo show will be Wegman’s 12th at Texas Gallery since his first in 1973. It coincides with two other exhibitions of the artist’s works. One, in New York at Sperone Westwater Gallery, Writing by Artist, focuses on the use of writing and language in Wegman’s work. The other at Marc Selwyn Fine Art in Los Angeles, Art by Artist, includes work in a variety of mediums from drawings to photographs to paintings.

TEXAS STATE ・ 13 HOURS AGO