The Brand Behind The ‘Miracle Worker’ Lotion That Erases Back-of-the-Arm Bumps & Dark Spots Is Having a Rare Sale

If you haven’t quite rounded out your body care routine , you’re likely not alone—even I neglect delicate areas far too often. But low-lift applications of an exfoliating body treatment can make all the difference in the appearance of the skin, especially if you’re dealing with sun spots or hyperpigmentation across your chest, or those pesky back-of-the-arm bumps . No really; plenty of shoppers swear by this one fast-acting formula , and after personally reading through the reviews, I might even have to secure a bottle—especially since the brand is in $20 off $100+ orders with the code IWD2023 in honor of International Women’s Day .

The Glytone Exfoliating Body Lotion has been referred to as a “miracle worker” for its ability to make a “significant difference” in skin texture and tone, leaving it appearing more youthful and healthy-looking. Rough, bumpy skin? Gone. Dry, flaky patches? Gone. At least, that’s what the dedicated users say.

Glytone Exfoliating Body Lotion

“It did sting a little when I first started using, but not bad enough to stop using. I have noticed my arms are less bumpy and splotchy,” wrote one. “My chest looks much clearer. The sunspots and freckles have faded. The bonus is my skin is so soft and smooth. I am very pleased.”

The lotion is swift in action thanks to three key ingredients : glycolic acid exfoliates dead skin cells while smoothing over rough bumps; pharmaceutical grade petroleum strengthens the skin barrier for lasting hydration; allantoin (a plant extract) nourishes and soothes inflamed areas. You’re basically getting three products in one, which is a godsend for us lazy body care folks.

“This is the only lotion I’ve ever found that helps my [ Keratosis Pilaris ]. So much so, that I have stuck with it and gone through several bottles,” raved another. “I apply it on my arms every other day right after showering. My arm skin is still problematic, but better than before. Much smoother and healthier looking.”

To tap into its effective results, the brand suggests applying the cream daily to the arms, back of the hands, legs, and any other parts of the body that require a little aid. Since it can tingle a little upon application, it’s advisable to avoid using it after shaving or hair removal, and keeping away from the face.

“This stuff worked amazingly well for me even after just a couple weeks of consistent use,” claimed a third reviewer. “I combined it with the exfoliating wash for bumps on my legs and I swear my legs have never been so smooth and clear.”

Sounds like we all need to add the Glytone Exfoliating Body Lotion to our regimens. Check out other bestsellers from the brand down below to hit that $100 mark.

