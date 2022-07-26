ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Suspect From WSU Campus Flashing Case Turns Himself In

By Evan Ellis
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe suspect from last weekend’s alleged flashing incident on...

Big Country News

June Death of Troy man Determined to be Fentanyl Overdose

OROFINO - According to the Clearwater County Sheriff's Office, Deputies and Elk River Ambulance responded four miles up the Basin Road, near Elk River, on June 26 for a report of a unresponsive male. The Sheriff's Office says 34-year-old Kenneth Meckel of Troy was found deceased upon the arrival of...
TROY, ID
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
State
Washington State
Russ Driver Promoted To Interim Beasley Coliseum Director At WSU

Assistant Director of Beasley Coliseum at Washington State University Russ Driver has been promoted to interim coliseum director. Driver replaces longtime coliseum director Leo Udy who recently retired. Driver has over 30 years of experience in facility management including working as operations manager at the Tacoma Dome. He takes over the job on Friday.
PULLMAN, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Hate strikes again in Cheney: pride flags ripped from for third time in two months

CHENEY, Wash. – It’s happened not once, not twice, but three times—Rebecca Long has woken up to her Ring camera footage revealing three thieves ripping her pride from her home.”If the people who are doing this are watching, I would like to know what they are so angry about,” requested Long, a Pride advocate and homeowner.
CHENEY, WA
Big Country News

Lewiston Man Sentenced to Over 10 Years in Prison for Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Distribute

LEWISTON - A 57-year-old Lewiston man has been sentenced to 121 months in federal prison for the possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute. According to evidence presented in court, and in court documents, Ricky Dale Faulkner, 57, was arrested when task force officers executed a search warrant at his residence and seized over one pound of methamphetamine, cash, and a handgun. During the search, Faulkner’s cell phone was also seized and data on the phone showed that Faulkner was distributing methamphetamine to people in the Lewiston, ID, and Clarkson, WA, area.
LEWISTON, ID
KLEWTV

Troy man died from Fentanyl

Kenneth Meckel, 34 of Troy, died from the toxic effects of Fentanyl, the Clearwater County Sheriff's Office announced Tuesday. On June 26, deputies and Elk River Ambulance responded four miles up the Basin Road for a report of an unresponsive man. Officials said Meckel was deceased upon the arrival of...
TROY, ID
#Wsu#Police
WSU President’s Office Moves To Downtown Pullman

The Washington State University president’s office has moved to downtown Pullman. The relocation is part of President Kirk Schulz’s initiative to turn Pullman campus management over to Inaugural Chancellor Elizabeth Chilton. The restructuring of the administration allows Schulz to manage WSU systemwide. His new office is in the Town Centre Building below the WSU Foundation office. Chancellor Chilton is moving her office into the old president’s office on campus.
PULLMAN, WA
Public Safety
Traffic Delays Today On SR27 Between Tekoa & Oakesdale

There are traffic delays today on State Route 27 in North Whitman County for chip seal work. Flaggers and pilot cars will direct a lane of traffic through the work zone between Tekoa and Oakesdale. Today’s work is scheduled to end at 5:30.
spokanepublicradio.org

Temperature records expected to topple through the weekend

Northwest cities will threaten — and break — daily temperature records over the next several days. Spokane fell seven degrees short of its record of 106 on Wednesday, but Yakima tied its record of 106 and Ellensburg’s 105 eclipsed the previous record by five degrees. In western Washington, Seattle (94), Olympia (97) and Bellingham (90) all set new records on Wednesday.
SPOKANE, WA
Traffic Delays On SR27 In North Whitman County Today

There are traffic delays today on State Route 27 in North Whitman County for chip sealing. Flaggers and pilot cars will direct a lane of traffic through the work zone between Tekoa and Oakesdale. Today’s work is scheduled to end at 7:00.
WHITMAN COUNTY, WA
SEL Founder & President Dr. Ed Schweitzer Named One Of Idaho’s Most Influential Business Leaders

Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories Founder and President Dr. Ed Schweitzer has been named one of Idaho’s Most Influential Business Leaders. The powerlist of 50 people is from the Idaho Business Review. The publication cites Dr. Schweitzer’s induction into the National Inventors Hall of Fame and his company’s operations in Lewiston and Moscow. SEL is building a computer chip plant on the South end of Moscow.
IDAHO STATE

