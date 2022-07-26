Egis acquires San Francisco’s SB Architects amid global expansion

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 26, 2022-- DataGrail, a leading data privacy platform, today announced that Cathy Polinsky, formerly of Shopify, Stitch Fix, and Salesforce, will be DataGrail’s CTO, overseeing ongoing product development as the company continues to scale to meet the demands of modern data privacy management. Sales leader Sam East also joined the company. He will serve as CRO, further advancing DataGrail into its next phase of growth by helping to scale the company to reach new enterprises, markets, and industries. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220726005437/en/ Cathy Polinsky, formerly of Shopify, Stitch Fix, and Salesforce, will be DataGrail’s CTO, overseeing ongoing product development as the company continues to scale to meet the demands of modern data privacy management. (Photo: Business Wire)
