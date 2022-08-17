How to watch the 2022 NFL preseason: week 2

Every August, NFL fans’ long wait for games comes to an end as the NFL preseason gets underway. The 2022 NFL preseason kicks off on August 4 and is followed up by three full weeks of game action featuring all 32 teams. However, watching NFL preseason games isn’t like tuning in for an NFL Sunday during the regular season.

What to Watch is here to help you make sure you know the best ways to watch 2022 NFL preseason action, including how to watch your favorite team no matter where you are and a brief rundown of some of the games each week.

NFL Preseason week 2 schedule

NFL preseason week 2 runs from Thursday, August 18, to Monday, August 22, once again featuring all 32 teams. Eleven of the 16 games have national TV broadcasts between the NFL Network, Fox and ESPN, including a preseason edition of Monday Night Football . The rest of the games are available through local broadcast channels in the two teams' regions or to stream via the new NFL Plus streaming app.

Here's the full schedule of the 2022 NFL preseason week 1 games:

Thursday, August 18

Chicago Bears vs Seattle Seahawks, 8 pm ET/5 pm PT (ESPN & ESPN Deportes)

Friday, August 19

Carolina Panthers vs New England Patriots, 7 pm ET/4 pm PT (NFL Network)

New Orleans Saints vs Green Bay Packers, 8 pm ET/5 pm PT

Houston Texans vs Los Angeles Rams, 10 pm ET/7 pm PT (NFL Network)

Saturday, August 20

Denver Broncos vs Buffalo Bills, 1 pm ET/10 am PT (NFL Network)

Detroit Lions vs Indianapolis Colts, 1 pm ET/10 am PT

Washington Commanders vs Kansas City Chiefs, 4 pm ET/1 pm PT (NFL Network)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Tennessee Titans, 7 pm ET/4 pm PT (NFL Network)

Las Vegas Raiders vs Miami Dolphins, 7 pm ET/4 pm PT

San Francisco 49ers vs Minnesota Vikings, 7 pm ET/4 pm PT

Pittsburgh Steelers vs Jacksonville Jaguars, 7 pm ET/4 pm PT

Dallas Cowboys vs Los Angeles Chargers, 10 pm ET/7 pm PT (NFL Network)

Sunday, August 21

Philadelphia Eagles vs Cleveland Browns, 1 pm ET/10 am PT (NFL Network)

Cincinnati Bengals vs New York Giants, 7 pm ET/4 pm PT (NFL Network)

Baltimore Ravens vs Arizona Cardinals, 8 pm ET/5 pm PT (Fox)

Monday, August 22

Atlanta Falcons vs New York Jets, 8 pm ET/5 pm PT (ESPN, ESPN Deportes)

How to watch NFL preseason games on TV

The NFL returns to TV for preseason action with a handful of networks set to air national broadcasts of games across the August schedule.

There are three preseason games airing on the national broadcast networks that normally carry the NFL — CBS, Fox and NBC. This means that as long as you have a basic pay-TV subscription (or a TV antenna) then you can watch these three games; the networks are also available on live TV streaming services with all three included on FuboTV , Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV . NBC and Fox are also available on Sling TV .

A number of NFL preseason games air nationally on the NFL Network. The NFL Network is a premium cable channel, though it is available through most cable TV providers. Same with ESPN, which has a couple of games for the 2022 NFL preseason schedule. Both NFL Network and ESPN are also available on FuboTV, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV.

There are some games that won't air on national TV, but instead, they'll be available exclusively on local/regional channels for those teams. If that's the case for your team for a given game, then it is best to check your local listings.

If you are not in an area where your favorite team is available on live TV streaming is going to be the best way to watch these preseason games.

How to stream NFL preseason games

There are a few options to stream 2022 NFL preseason games, with the most prominent being the new NFL Plus streaming service. Subscribers to NFL Plus can watch all out-of-market preseason games live on any device (phone, tablet, TV, computer). As the streams are just for out-of-market games, fans cannot stream their local team via NFL Plus, but NFL Plus Premium subscribers can see full and condensed replays of games on-demand of all games.

NFL Plus is exclusively available in the US, but NFL Game Pass is available internationally, including in the UK and allows fans to watch replays of these games.

Other streaming services offering live access to NFL games are Peacock for the Hall of Fame game on August 4, while Paramount Plus streams local CBS broadcasts of NFL games, so check your local listings if/when any games air on the network. There will also be one NFL preseason game that streams exclusively on Prime Video .

2022 NFL preseason schedule

Here is the remaining schedule for the 2022 NFL preseason, with the national broadcaster if available.

Preseason week 3

Thursday, August 25

Green Bay Packers vs Kansas City Chiefs, 8 pm ET/5 pm PT, NFL Network

San Francisco 49ers vs Houston Texans, 8:15 pm ET/5:15 pm PT, Prime Video

Friday, August 26

Buffalo Bills vs Carolina Panthers, 7 pm ET/4 pm PT

Seattle Seahawks vs Dallas Cowboys, 8 pm ET/5 pm PT, NFL Network

Los Angeles Chargers vs New Orleans Saints, 8 pm ET/5 pm PT

New England Patriots vs Las Vegas Raiders, 8:15 pm ET/5:15 pm PT

Saturday, August 27

Jacksonville Jaguars vs Atlanta Falcons, 3 pm ET/noon PT, NFL Network

Los Angeles Rams vs Cincinnati Bengals, 6 pm ET/3 pm PT, NFL Network

Chicago Bears vs Cleveland Browns, 7 pm ET/4 pm PT

Arizona Cardinals vs Tennessee Titans, 7 pm ET/4 pm PT

Philadelphia Eagles vs Miami Dolphins, 7 pm ET/4 pm PT

Washington Commanders vs Baltimore Ravens, 7 pm ET/4 pm PT

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Indianapolis Colts, 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT

Minnesota Vikings vs Denver Broncos, 9 pm ET/6 pm PT, NFL Network

Sunday, August 28

New York Giants vs New York Jets, 1 pm ET/10 am PT, NFL Network

Detroit Lions vs Pittsburgh Steelers, 4:30 pm ET/1:30 pm PT, CBS

