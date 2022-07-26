Pre-training camp 53-man roster prediction for Bears
The Chicago Bears are gearing up for the start of training camp, which kicks off a new era of Bears football under GM Ryan Poles and head coach Matt Eberflus. Chicago is bringing 90 players to camp, and they’ll need to narrow it down to 53 by Aug. 30.
This roster has been overhauled this offseason, and no one is guaranteed a roster spot — except maybe Justin Fields and Roquan Smith. There will be roster spots and starting jobs up for grabs, which should make for an interesting summer.
Ahead of training camp, here’s my early predictions for the Bears’ 53-man roster:
Comments / 0