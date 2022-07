SAN JOSE, Calif. - Jeff Strohm has been named San José State assistant men's basketball coach, announced by head coach Tim Miles on Tuesday. Strohm has almost 30 years of successful coaching experience at multiple universities and colleges and prior to SJSU, Strohm was an assistant coach and Director of Basketball Operations at Loyola Marymount from 2016-20. "I'm very pleased to add Jeff to our coaching staff," Miles said. "He's got tremendous experience and wide ranging abilities in many areas that will help our program. He's worked for some of the best coaches in college basketball in Rick Majerus, Tom Crean and Mike Dunlap. He understands what it will take to move San José State forward in the Mountain West Conference. I had good fortune to work with Jeff for one season when I was at Colorado State and he was immensely helpful to our program. I know his contributions will even be much larger here at San José State."

SAN JOSE, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO