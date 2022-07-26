Luter named to Bronko Nagurski Trophy Watch List

Thomas Nairne, a native Scotsman and South Carolina’s first Indian agent, concocted the plan in a Charles Town (present-day Charleston) jail cell. Attentive to his duties as agent, Nairne had traveled all the way to the Mississippi River, but upon his return, political differences with the colony’s governor landed him in the calaboose. While waiting for his situation to resolve, Nairne pondered all that he had learned on his trip and conceived a grand scheme to eliminate the French and Spanish threats posed to Charles Town by the recent settlements at Mobile and Pensacola. Nairne had observed firsthand France’s peacemaking efforts between the Choctaw and Chickasaw and rightly understood that Louis XIV was determined to link Canada and the Gulf of Mexico, thus dominating the Mississippi Valley and controlling a lucrative fur trade. More ominously, he feared, France would send its Indian allies against the British along the Eastern Seaboard.

