Mobile, AL

Luter named to Bronko Nagurski Trophy Watch List

usajaguars.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMOBILE, Ala. | The Football Writers Association of America released its 2022 Bronko Nagurski Trophy Watch List Tuesday, selecting 85 defensive standouts from 61 schools in all 10 Division I FBS conferences plus independents. The watch list includes five returning players from last season's FWAA All-America team. Among the...

usajaguars.com

usajaguars.com

Jaguar Football's Gallmon named to Wuerffel Trophy Watch List

ATLANTA – For the second straight season, senior South Alabama safety Keith Gallmon Jr. has been named to the Wuerffel Trophy Watch List as announced by the organization Thursday morning. Gallmon is one of 115 individuals from the Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) level in consideration for the award honoring...
MOBILE, AL
usajaguars.com

South Alabama Football's Brooks named to Ray Guy Preseason Watch List

AUGUSTA, Ga. – South Alabama punter Jack Brooks was named to the Ray Guy Award preseason watch list, which honors the nation's top collegiate punter in the FBS, as announced by the Augusta Sports Council on Wednesday. The 48 candidates on the list incorporate a broad spectrum of Football...
AUGUSTA, GA
usajaguars.com

Jaguar Football contingent meets with media at Sun Belt Media Day

NEW ORLEANS – South Alabama football head coach Kane Wommack, senior defensive back Darrell Luter Jr. and senior wide receiver Jalen Wayne meet with members of the media from around the league Wednesday on day two of the 2022 Sun Belt Conference Media Day event held at the Sheraton.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
usajaguars.com

Jags head to New Orleans for Sun Belt Conference Media Day

NEW ORLEANS, La. | South Alabama will be represented at Sun Belt Conference Media Days in the two-day event on Wednesday. The event started on Tuesday at the Sheraton New Orleans with the East Division, followed by the West Division on Wednesday due to the four new members who joined the conference on July 1. The Jags will be represented by second-year head coach Kane Wommack, first team All-Sun Belt selection at defensive back Darrell Luter, Jr. and second team All-Sun Belt selection at wide receiver Jalen Wayne.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WALA-TV FOX10

Leading the nation in rainfall

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - This month the rain has been unrelenting. If it seems like we’ve had rain nearly every day… you’re about right. This month Mobile Regional hasn’t recorded rain on only four days, in Pensacola there have been only three rain-free days. In Mobile...
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

LIVE UPDATES: Alabama set to execute Joe Nathan James, Jr.

Alabama is set to execute Joe Nathan James, Jr. at 6 p.m. Thursday for the 1994 murder of Faith Hall. Barring court action, James will die by lethal injection at Holman Correctional Facility in Atmore, where the state's death row is located. Hall's family is opposed to the execution, but Gov. Kay Ivey has said the lethal injection will move forward as scheduled.
ATMORE, AL
mobilebaymag.com

A Plan to Crush French Mobile

Thomas Nairne, a native Scotsman and South Carolina’s first Indian agent, concocted the plan in a Charles Town (present-day Charleston) jail cell. Attentive to his duties as agent, Nairne had traveled all the way to the Mississippi River, but upon his return, political differences with the colony’s governor landed him in the calaboose. While waiting for his situation to resolve, Nairne pondered all that he had learned on his trip and conceived a grand scheme to eliminate the French and Spanish threats posed to Charles Town by the recent settlements at Mobile and Pensacola. Nairne had observed firsthand France’s peacemaking efforts between the Choctaw and Chickasaw and rightly understood that Louis XIV was determined to link Canada and the Gulf of Mexico, thus dominating the Mississippi Valley and controlling a lucrative fur trade. More ominously, he feared, France would send its Indian allies against the British along the Eastern Seaboard.
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Previous Fugitive of the Week turns himself in

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — WKRG’s Fugitive of the Week Dmarcus Howard, who was featured on July 25, turned himself in Tuesday, July 26 after the program was aired, according to officials with the United States Marshals Office. Here is previous information on Howard: Dmarcus Tyshawon Howard is wanted for Supervised Release Violation in the Southern […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Popular Saraland restaurant to close in September

SARALAND, Ala. (WKRG) — A popular seafood restaurant in Saraland will be closing its doors in September 2022, according to a Facebook post. The Grand Junction, formerly known as Catfish Junction, will be closing after over 30 years of business. Management with The Grand Junction said they are planning to sell the business after an […]
SARALAND, AL
WKRG News 5

ALDI opens Wednesday in Daphne, grand opening scheduled for Thursday

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) – The wait is over for shoppers on the Eastern Shore. ALDI’s new Daphne location held its soft opening Wednesday with the grand opening scheduled for Thursday at 9 a.m. ALDI is a discount grocer with stores already open in Mobile, Foley and Pensacola. A new regional distribution warehouse opened in Loxley […]
DAPHNE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

I-65 widening project near Saraland gets green light

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A local transportation planning agency gave a thumbs-up Wednesday to a plan to widen Interstate 65 near Saraland. The plan got approval from the Mobile Planning Organization at the same meeting where it approved a new $2.7 billion Interstate 10 bridge and Bayway. The I-65 project...
SARALAND, AL
WKRG News 5

Missing a mule? Mule found near Atmore

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Anyone missing a mule? That’s the question the Escambia County, Ala. Sheriff’s Office is asking Monday night. The ECSO said a mule was found in the area of Robinsonville Road and Virginia Drive near Atmore. To claim the mule you’re asked to call 251-809-0741.
ATMORE, AL
