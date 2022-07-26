ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Emmy-Winning Sound Designer Bob Bronow Embraces Dirac Live

By PR/Agency User
Live Design
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s safe to say, anxiety won Bob Bronow an Emmy Award. The Los Angeles-based sound designer and re-recording mixer, who’s actually won three Emmys and been nominated for 11 more, characterizes his approach as “mixing until it makes me feel something.” And when he was tabbed in 2005 to mix the...

www.livedesignonline.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TVLine

Rebecca Balding Dead at 66; TV Roles Included Soap and OG Charmed

Actress Rebecca Balding, whose TV credits included stints on the classic ’70s sitcom Soap and the original iteration of Charmed, died July 18 following a battle with ovarian cancer, Deadline reports. She was 66. On Soap, Balding recurred as Carol David, an attorney and the mother of Jodie’s (Billy...
CELEBRITIES
People

Sydney Sweeney Says She 'Wasn't Expecting This' as She Earns 2 First-Time Emmy Noms: 'I'm Excited'

Sydney Sweeney is feeling overjoyed... for two reasons!. On Tuesday, the actress earned two first-time Emmy Awards nominations: one in the outstanding supporting actress in a drama series category for her performance as Cassie Howard in the hit HBO series Euphoria, and one for outstanding supporting actress in a limited series or movie for her role as Olivia Mossbacher in HBO's comedy drama series The White Lotus.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
State
California State
Local
California Entertainment
State
Alaska State
City
Van Nuys, CA
Outsider.com

‘Live PD’ Producer Reveals Why the Show Was Taken Off the Air

On Patrol: Live‘s premiere episode kicked off with a rocky start on Friday. During its timeslot at 9 p.m. EST, the show’s network Reelz experienced major technical difficulties that saw the revival series premiere more than an hour late. Ahead of the reality TV show’s premiere, however, Live PD producer John Zito revealed why the original series caught the boot in the first place.
TV SERIES
tvinsider.com

‘A Man in Full’: Diane Lane to Star Opposite Jeff Daniels in Netflix Limited Series

Diane Lane is stepping out from Jeff Daniels’ shadow in David E. Kelley and Regina King’s upcoming Netflix series. Lane has joined A Man in Full, based on Tom Wolfe’s 1998 novel of the same name, according to Deadline. The six-episode limited series follows an Atlanta real estate mogul, Charlie Croker (Daniels), who faces sudden bankruptcy. Political and business interests collide as he must defend his empire from those who wish to benefit from his downfall.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dirac
Person
Thom Beers
TVLine

CBS Moves Big Brother Eviction, Will Broadcast Blood & Treasure Encore

Click here to read the full article. CBS News’ upcoming coverage of the House select committee’s public hearings on Jan. 6 has bumped Big Brother‘s first official eviction of Season 24. With CBS News coverage of the Jan. 6 hearings scheduled to air this Thursday from 8 to 10 pm ET, that night’s Big Brother episode instead will air Friday at 8 pm. (As a result, the Season 2 premiere of Secret Celebrity Renovation has been pushed back to the following week, Friday, July 29. Mark your calendars, SecCelebRenoHeads!!!) CBS is pairing the relocated Big Brother eviction episode with what it calls...
TV SERIES
Herbie J Pilato

Tribute to Dan Curtis: The Creator of TV's "Dark Shadows"

Producer/writer Dan Curtis. who died of a brain tumor in 2006, wasthe man responsible for many classic TV horror favorites including the 1960s gothic daytime soap, Dark Shadows, and the 1972 TV-movie The Night Stalker. Curtis was also the talent behind the iconic mini-series, The Winds of War, and its sequel, War and Remembrance.
The Independent

In Pictures: Remarkable career of beloved actor Bernard Cribbins

The late Bernard Cribbins’ career spanned seven decades, ranging from memorable roles in The Railway Children and Fawlty Towers to narrating several stories for the classic children’s series Jackanory.One of the most familiar faces on British television, he became famous for a new generation of viewers as recurring character Wilfred Mott in the revamped Doctor Who – more than four decades after he appeared in the movie Daleks – Invasion Earth 2150 AD alongside Peter Cushing.As well as finding time to make novelty records including the top 10 hit Right Said Fred, Cribbins was a children’s television fixture, narrating The...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emmy Awards#Sound Designer#Acoustics#The Discovery Channel
Deadline

Ben Simms Signs With WME

EXCLUSIVE: Emmy Award-winning director and producer Ben Simms has signed with WME. Simms’s experience behind the camera spans a number of unscripted and interactive projects. Most recently, he earned an Emmy Award (Outstanding Interactive Media for a Daytime Program) for his work directing and producing Netflix’s interactive program You...
CELEBRITIES
tvinsider.com

‘The Palace’: Kate Winslet to Star in HBO Limited Series

Kate Winslet is set to star in another HBO limited series. HBO has ordered to series The Palace, with Winslet set to star and executive produce. The limited series will be directed and executive produced by Stephen Frears, with Will Tracy writing and executive producing, as well as serving as showrunner.
TV & VIDEOS
tvinsider.com

Inside ‘Light & Magic,’ ‘High School Musical’ Gets ‘Frozen,’ Virtual Reality Gets Real, Mechashark and Shark Dome

A six-part docuseries goes behind the scenes of the pioneering special-effects company Industrial Light & Magic. A new season of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series heads to summer camp, with Frozen on the agenda. An HBO documentary filmed entirely in virtual reality profiles communities and relationships forged within the world of VR Chat. Shark Week highlights include an adventure aboard a Mechashark submersible and the creation of a Shark Dome research platform.
TV & VIDEOS
SFGate

Diego Luna, Gael García Bernal to Star in Spanish-Language Hulu Limited Series ‘La Maquina’

Diego Luna and Gael García Bernal are teaming to star in a Spanish-language limited series at Hulu produced by Searchlight Television. The pair will star in the drama series “La Maquina,” which hails from writer Marco Ramirez. It follows an aging boxer (García Bernal), whose crafty manager (Luna) secures him one last shot at a title. But to make it to fight night, they must navigate a mysterious underworld force.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Variety

ILM’s StageCraft and ARRI Among Engineering Emmy Awards Recipients

Click here to read the full article. Industrial Light and Magic’s StageCraft suite of virtual production tools and ARRI were among the recipients of this year’s Engineering, Science and Technology Emmy Awards. The Television Academy on Thursday unveiled the 2022 recipients of the awards that honor an individual, company or organization for developments in broadcast technology. The lifetime achievement honor will be bestowed to Paul Debevec for his contributions to imaging and other technology that powers virtual production. “Innovation is a vital part of television production; and the talented engineers, scientists and technologists we have recognized are essential to the growth of...
BUSINESS
Variety

Awards HQ July 25: The Emmy Nomination Viewership Bump; Which Categories Will Appear at Each Emmy Ceremony; More!

Greetings from Variety Awards Headquarters! Today is July 25, 2022, which means 18 days until final round voting begins on August 12, followed by 34 days until final round voting ends on August 22. Then comes the finales: It’s 40 days until the Creative Arts Emmys kicks off its two-night event on September 3; and then it’s 49 days until the 74th Emmy Awards takes place, live on NBC, September 12.
ENTERTAINMENT
SFGate

GHY Culture Emulates TikTok With Short-Form Drama Series – Global Bulletin

GHY Culture & Media, a mainland China-focused entertainment company from Singapore, has launched a slate of short drama series that it says mirror the professionally-generated short format developed by Chinese platforms Douyin and Bilibili. Its first three are fantasy “Goddess Hotel,” urban fantasy-light comedy “Miss Tanya” and sci-fi comedy “Ability Bureau.” Each short drama series is slated to run for 2 or 3 seasons, with 12 to 16 episodes per season, and each episode delivered at approximately 3 minutes. Involving Singapore production teams and actors, each project is estimated to cost between S$350,000 to S$1.6 million ($250,000 – $1.15 million) to produce. GHY describes the slate as Singapore-China collaborations, but it does not disclose if there is a Chinese co-producer. Instead, it reveals that they will be simultaneously released on Douyin and TikTok, Douyin’s global English counterpart, with versions in English, Bahasa Indonesian and Thai. GHY says that it aims to establish a cultural bridge between Singapore, Southeast Asia and Chinese markets for brands and consumers and that its films will appeal chiefly to women over 25 and Gen Z populations.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy