ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Scorching Weather Starts to Raise Concerns for Pennsylvania Crops

By Art Petrosemolo, Correspondent
Lancaster Farming
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCorn leaves are beginning to curl in some parts of Pennsylvania, and worse could be in store if the hot, dry conditions persist. Yield losses, pollination problems and poor fruit set are all possibilities with summer’s dog days living up to their reputation in July. USDA’s estimate of...

www.lancasterfarming.com

Comments / 0

Related
Kristen Walters

Popular store chain plans to open dozens of new locations in Pennsylvania

A popular convenience store and gas station chain has announced plans to open dozens of new store locations across Pennsylvania. Wawa has been a community staple in eastern Pennsylvania for a very long time. In fact, the first Wawa location opened in 1803 as an Iron Foundry. Over the course of several hundred years, the company evolved into the one-stop food and fuel shop we all know and love today.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
AOL Corp

Tropical rainstorm to bring drought relief, raise flooding concerns in southeastern US

Drought-quenching showers, flooding downpours and gusty thunderstorms will continue to take aim at the southern United States into the latter half of this week, AccuWeather forecasters say. The wet pattern continues to be primarily driven by a stalled cold front, but an unorganized tropical rainstorm near the shores of the northern Gulf of Mexico could cause additional problems of its own.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Pennsylvania Business
Local
Pennsylvania Industry
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Southeastern Pennsylvania#Western New York#Fruit#Tunnels#Raise Concerns#Usda#The U S Drought Monitor#American#Millersville University
NewsRadio WILK

Campers rescued along Susquehanna River

Rescued by airboat. That's what happened yesterday afternoon when the storm blew through in one part of our area. It happened in Wyoming County. According to the Wyoming County Fire/EMS News page on Facebook, as many as 40 campers from Camp Lemala were on inner tubes in the Susquehanna River in Falls Township near Rt 92 when the storm came through. They ended up on the river banks and numerous rescue units responded to help. The airboat was able to carry a group at a time back to shore. There were no injuries.
WYOMING COUNTY, PA
The Associated Press

North Texas wildfire continues to grow amid high heat

A North Texas wildfire continued to grow Tuesday amid sweltering temperatures and dry conditions after burning at least a dozen structures, officials said. The Chalk Mountain Fire about 50 miles (80 kilometers) southwest of Fort Worth was the largest active Texas wildfire as of Tuesday afternoon after blackening 6,000 acres (2,400 hectares), an increase from 4,000 acres (1,600 hectares) Tuesday morning, the Texas A&M Forest Service said. The fire, which began Monday afternoon, was just 10% contained, and crews using bulldozers were digging containment lines while fire trucks and aircraft worked to extinguish the flames, the Forest Service said. Late Tuesday afternoon, Hood County Judge Ron Massingill ordered the mandatory evacuation of a rural area south of Tolar, about 45 miles (72 kilometers) southwest of Fort Worth. It was not yet clear how many, if any, of the 12 structures lost as of Tuesday afternoon were residences or businesses, Forest Service spokeswoman Mary Leathers said.
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Environment
Fox News

South, Midwest forecast to see more heat

More dangerous heat is forecast from the Midwest to the mid-South, and along the East Coast this weekend. Over 100 million people will be affected by the extreme temperatures, with humidity making it feel much worse. Strong-to-severe thunderstorms will threaten the Midwest today and tomorrow. Large hail, damaging winds and...
ENVIRONMENT
Agriculture Online

Report: Nut farmers expanded as drought deepened in California

As California declared multiple drought emergencies and imposed mandatory water restrictions on residents in recent years, the state’s almond farmers expanded their orchards by a remarkable 78%, according to new research by Food & Water Watch. In a brief but critical report issued last week, the climate and consumer...
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy