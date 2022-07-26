ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

KJ Scriven Releases NEW Single “I Will Remember”

By @GospelGoodies
phillysfavor.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVia MOVE Music Group: KJ Scriven has released a new single entitled “Holy Ghost”...

Pitchfork

The Soft Pink Truth Announces New Album, Shares New Song “Wanna Know”: Listen

Drew Daniel has announced the new Soft Pink Truth album Is It Going to Get Any Deeper Than This?, which comes out on October 21 via Thrill Jockey. The new album’s lead single, “Wanna Know,” features guest vocals from Jenn Wasner (of Wye Oak and Flock of Dimes). Additional contributors to the new LP include Daniel’s Matmos bandmate M.C. Schmidt, saxophonist Andrew Bernstein, and vocalist Angel Deradoorian. Take a listen to “Wanna Know” below.
Pitchfork

U.S. Girls Share Video for New Song “So Typically Now”: Watch

U.S. Girls have shared the video for their new single “So Typically Now.” Check out the Meg Remy–directed video for “So Typically Now,” featuring backup vocals from Kyle Kidd, below. Since releasing their 2020 LP Heavy Light—which was shortlisted for that year’s Polaris Music Prize—U.S....
jambroadcasting.com

Michael Bublé stops concert after audience members scream for help

Michael Bublé immediately hit the brakes on his U.K. concert when members of the audience began screaming for help. The Mirror reports the “Sway” singer had been performing at Powderham Castle in Exeter, U.K. when a portion of the crowd began shouting for paramedics. Michael overheard their cries and paused the show to ask what was going on.
#I Will Remember#Holy Ghost#Holy Spirit#Move Music Group
thebrag.com

Sampa The Great shares swaggering new single, ‘Bona’

Sampa The Great has released the swaggering new single ‘Bona’, another taste from her forthcoming second album. The ARIA Award-winning rapper looked to her childhood in Botswana for inspiration for the track. Co-produced by Mag44 and Sampa herself (her first official producer credit), ‘Bona’ is influenced by Kwaito and Amapiano, fusing the house styles into something uniquely Sampa.
Pitchfork

Shygirl Shares Video for New Song “Coochie (A Bedtime Story)”: Watch

Shygirl has released her new single “Coochie (A Bedtime Story).” The track arrives with a new music video from director Samuel Ibram, which follows the English vocalist in transit from a bus stop onto a horse-drawn carriage and eventually to the beach. Video footage of Shygirl singing along to the track is edited together with clips from anime films and superimposed with 3D characters. Watch below.
UPI News

Seventeen perform '_World' with live band in new video

July 26 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band Seventeen is back with a new music video. The K-pop group released a special video for the song "_World" on Tuesday. The "_World" video shows the members of Seventeen perform the song with a live band. "_World" appears on Seventeen's repackaged album...
The FADER

JAE5 shares “Propeller” featuring Dave and BNXN

JAE5 is an English-Ghanaian producer who helped bring Afrobeats into the pop world's broader pallet thanks to his music with J Hus. In March 2021, he shared "Dimension," ennlisting Afrobeat star Rema and grime lord Skepta for a track that tried nobly to groove away its own trauma. It was a strong tune, and today he drops its follow-up "Propellor" featuring acclaimed English rapper Dave and BNXN, a songwriter based in Nigeria.
Rolling Stone

Gorillaz and Thundercat Get Their Occult on in New ‘Cracker Island’ Video

Click here to read the full article. Gorillaz has paired their funky Thundercat-featuring single “Cracker Island” with a new video that finds the animated band in a Hollywood hospital, the final chapter in a so-far-untold story. “Think of it as the final scene in the movie, the bit after the grand finale when the hero (me) is about to stride into the sunset, credits rolling,” the band’s Murdoc said in a statement. “That’s right, we’re starting at the end. Why? COS I WORK IN MYSTERIOUS WAYS.” The “Cracker Island” video, co-directed by Gorillaz co-founder Jamie Hewlett and Nexus Studios’ Fx Goby, reunites...
NME

CLAMM reckon with impatience on gripping new single ‘Something New’

CLAMM have shared the latest single from their forthcoming second album, ‘Care’ – a jammy mid-tempo number titled ‘Something New’ – ahead of the record’s arrival next month. In a press release, frontman Jack Summers explained that ‘Something New’ – which also features...
Kerrang

Punk supergroup OFF! announce details of first album in eight years

Fronted by ex-Black Flag and Circle Jerks frontman Keith Morris and featuring guitarist Dimitri Coats, OFF! have announced details of their first frantic punk offering in eight years, Free LSD. This will be the band's first full-length release since 2014's Wasted Years, and the first record with new drummer Justin...
