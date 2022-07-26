KJ Scriven Releases NEW Single “I Will Remember”

Click here to read the full article. Gorillaz has paired their funky Thundercat-featuring single “Cracker Island” with a new video that finds the animated band in a Hollywood hospital, the final chapter in a so-far-untold story. “Think of it as the final scene in the movie, the bit after the grand finale when the hero (me) is about to stride into the sunset, credits rolling,” the band’s Murdoc said in a statement. “That’s right, we’re starting at the end. Why? COS I WORK IN MYSTERIOUS WAYS.” The “Cracker Island” video, co-directed by Gorillaz co-founder Jamie Hewlett and Nexus Studios’ Fx Goby, reunites...

