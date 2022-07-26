ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

MTV VMA: Jack Harlow, Lil Nas X, Kendrick Lamar top nominees

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
KFOR
KFOR
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2p83Qw_0gtQmtO300
FILE – Lil Nas X attends the iHeartRadio Music Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, Thursday, May 27, 2021. Kendrick Lamar, Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow… Read More

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jack Harlow, Lil Nas X and Kendrick Lamar are top contenders with seven nominations at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards.

MTV announced Tuesday that Lil Nas X and Harlow earned multiple nominations for their collaborative hit “Industry Baby,” which is nominated for video of the year. Both performers along with Drake, Bad Bunny, Ed Sheeran, Harry Styles and Lizzo will compete for artist of the year.

Lamar, who is nominated for the first time since 2018, has two songs “family ties” and “N95” that will vie for best cinematography. The rapper was also nominated for best hip-hop, direction, visual effects, editing and video for good.

Styles and Doja Cat received the second-most nominations with six. Sheeran, Billie Eilish, Drake, Dua Lipa, Tayler Swift and The Weeknd each pulled in five.

Madonna, who is the most awarded artist in MTV history with 20 wins, becomes the only artist to receive a nomination in each of the VMAs five decades. She earned her 69th nomination for her 14th studio album “Madame X.”

The awards will have 26 first-time nominees including Baby Keem with four along with Kacey Musgraves, GAYLE and Måneskin – who each have two nominations.

The VMAs will take place Aug. 28 at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. Fan-voting begins Tuesday across 22 categories at vote.mtv.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KFOR

‘Night of terror’: Women raped, groped after Indiana jailer sold access to their housing for $1,000, lawsuits claim

CLARK COUNTY, Ind. (WXIN) – Eight more women have filed a civil rights lawsuit against an Indiana sheriff, a former jailer and other unknown jail officers. The women claim the former Clark County jail officer, David Lowe, sold his jail key to male inmates for $1,000, giving them access to a female holding area where the women were raped, assaulted and harassed.
CLARK COUNTY, IN
American Songwriter

Beyoncé Does Something Only Michael Jackson and Paul McCartney Have Done

With the release of her latest single, “Break My Soul,” Beyoncé has made music history again. The multi-time Grammy Award-winner and general music icon has become the first woman and only the third performer ever, along with Michael Jackson and Paul McCartney, to garner at least 20 Top 10 songs as a solo artist and at least 10 Top 10 songs on the Billboard Hot 100.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lil Nas
Person
Jack Harlow
Person
Kendrick Lamar
Person
Lizzo
Person
Harry Styles
Person
Billie Eilish
Person
Baby Keem
Person
Dua Lipa
Person
Ed Sheeran
Person
Nas
Person
Lil Nas X
Person
Drake
NME

Security guard brought to tears during Kendrick Lamar performance

A security guard at one of Kendrick Lamar’s recent tour stops was brought to tears during the rapper’s performance. In footage that was shared on TikTok and has since gone viral, the security guard can be seen wiping tears away while Lamar performs his ‘DAMN.’ cut ‘Love’ at a show in Houston, Texas. The guard can then be seen rapping along to the lyric, “I’m like an exit away.”
MUSIC
PopSugar

Diddy Drops Teyana Taylor-Directed Video Starring His Sons and Tiffany Haddish

Diddy has released a new video for his song "Gotta Move On" featuring Bryson Tiller — and it stars some very special guests. The video, which premiered on July 20, was directed by Teyana Taylor and features Tiffany Haddish as a bouncer who checks the vibes of anyone looking to enter her club. Meanwhile, Diddy attempts to flirt with a woman who seems to be an old flame, but this starts an argument that leads Diddy to retreat to a bathroom where he loses his cool. Fortunately, things go uphill from there. Diddy's sons, Quincy, Justin, and King, also make appearances.
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Cardi B Struts Down Skyscraper In 6-inch Heels & Risky Robotic Bodysuit for ‘Hot Sh–t’ Music Video With Lil Durk & Kanye West

Cardi B is coming in hot with a brand new music video. The Grammy Award-winning rapper has finally released the visuals for her new song, “Hot Sh*t” featuring Lil Durk and Kanye West. The new track is from Cardi’s long-awaited follow-up to her debut album “Invasion of Privacy” and the first single since last year’s “Up,” which was followed by her chart-topping record and mega-hit “WAP” with Megan Thee Stallion.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mtv#Vma#Mtv Video Music Awards#Doja Cat
KFOR

Rain, significant cooldown knocking on our door

Already, as of Wednesday, we are seeing a cold front in northern Oklahoma dropping temps some 10 to 15 degrees. As the front continues sliding south, we will see highs in the upper 80s for several days along with good rainfall into next weekend!. The heat will come back and...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Pitchfork

Cardi B Shares New Video for “Hot Shit” With Kanye West and Lil Durk: Watch

Cardi B dropped her latest single “Hot Shit”—which features Kanye West and Lil Durk—earlier this month, and, now, the Bronx rapper is back with a new video for the track. The visual shows Cardi B walking up along the side of a building and appearing atop a skyline. Durk and West also appear in the visual. Watch the video for the Tay Keith–produced track, directed by Lado Kvataniya, below.
CELEBRITIES
KFOR

Here it comes! The cold front you’ve been waiting for!

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — Here it comes! The cold front you have been waiting for!. As the front moves slowly south thunderstorm chances increase from north to south and eventually temperatures go down. With all the heat and humidity scattered heavy storms are possible next few days. Keep an...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
KFOR

Oklahoma inmate climbs radio tower at correctional center

STRINGTOWN, Okla. (KFOR) – An Oklahoma inmate is back in custody after a bizarre incident at a correctional facility. Officials say Terrill Paske was working on the grounds of the Mack Alford Correctional Facility on Sunday night when he found that crews left a gate unlocked. At that point,...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KFOR

Woman dies in vehicle crash in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A woman died in a vehicle crash in Oklahoma City Tuesday night. The two-vehicle collision occurred at NW 150th Street and Traditions Lake Parkway. The vehicle the woman was driving struck the rear of another vehicle. The woman was pronounced dead at the University of...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KFOR

KFOR

33K+
Followers
12K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Oklahoma's KFOR News Channel 4 covering news and weather in central Oklahoma Looking Out 4 You.

 https://kfor.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy