Lexington, SC

Analyst says this UNC target's recruitment is 'wide open'

By Zack Pearson
 2 days ago
The 2024 recruiting board is starting to take shape for Hubert Davis and the UNC basketball program here in July. The program has a few offers out to prospects and they have their eyes on a few more as well.

One prospect that has an offer from North Carolina is five-star shooting guard Cam Scott.

The Lexington, South Carolina native is a top 25 prospect per 247Sports and has a total of 14 offers in his recruitment so far. Programs like UNC, Oregon Clemson and Florida State are showing a lot of interest so far and he currently has visits scheduled to the Ducks and Seminoles.

But where do things stand? Pro Insight’s Andrew Slater tweeted about Scott and said that this recruitment is ‘wide open’ right now:

Scott is becoming a priority recruit for a lot of programs, including UNC which could use more help on the wing. The 6-foot-5, 165-pound shooting guard continues to elevate his game and that means his stock is on the rise even more.

Related
tarheelblog.com

UNC Football-Preseason predictions not kind to the Tar Heels

In case you had any doubt about how the media feels about UNC this season versus last season, all you have to do is look at the preseason ACC predictions that came out after the ACC Kickoff last week. One of Mack Brown’s themes from this year’s availability was that...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
247Sports

Former Blue Devil Joey Baker talks adjustment to Michigan and time at Duke

Former Blue Devil Joey Baker was the last member of the 2021-22 roster to announce he would be continuing his career elsewhere. Whereas five players from last year’s squad moved on to the NBA, Baker faced the choice of either transferring to another program or running it back in Durham for a fifth straight season.
ANN ARBOR, MI
247Sports

UNC's Projected Depth Chart Entering 2022 Preseason Training Camp

North Carolina's 2022 preseason camp session is Friday inside the Bill Koman Practice Complex. UNC reports to camp on Thursday, July 28. Since UNC begins the season in week zero on Saturday, August 27 vs. Florida A&M, the schedule for Carolina's training camp and practice is moved up a week.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
Axios Charlotte

North Carolina faces Michigan in the inaugural Jumpman Invitational

The games are set for this winter’s inaugural Jumpman Invitational in Charlotte. State of play: Four games will take place at Spectrum Center between Dec. 20-21, which Charlotte Sports Foundation and Jordan Brand signed a three-year deal for last summer, as Axios’ Katie Peralta Soloff reported. The invitational includes both the men’s and the women’s […] The post North Carolina faces Michigan in the inaugural Jumpman Invitational appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
247Sports

UNC Position Preview: Running Backs

D.J. Jones (Junior | 5-10.75, 205) Elijah Green (Sophomore | 6-0.25, 205) Caleb Hood (Sophomore | 5-11.75, 225) George Pettaway (Freshman | 5-10.75, 195) Omarion Hampton (Freshman | 6-0, 220) The Breakdown:. This is by far the most difficult room to figure out when it comes to establishing the two...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
WRAL News

Talented Millbrook team looking to surprise in first year under Bunting

Raleigh, N.C. — New Millbrook head coach Chris Bunting is regarded as one of the better defensive minds in North Carolina high school football. A spring 2021 win over rival Leesville Road and a playoff win over Hillside last season showed what the combination of the team's talent and the former defensive coordinator's game-planning can do in big situations.
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Kareem Richards talks 25-year career, stop at NC State

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Coach Kareem Richards’ 25-year coaching career includes stops at the University of Louisville, Clemson University and Xavier University. His relationship with North Carolina State head coach Kevin Keatts is just one of the reasons he is now roaming the sidelines for the Wolfpack.
RALEIGH, NC
tarheelblog.com

UNC Basketball: Phil Knight Invitational bracket announced

A little over a week ago, the North Carolina Tar Heels men’s basketball non-conference schedule was revealed, but there still was one piece missing. Although we know what teams would be in the bracket for UNC’s trip to Portland for the PK85 Phil Night Invitational, we didn’t know exactly who the Heels would be facing off with.
PORTLAND, OR
The News & Observer

Duke basketball GM Rachel Baker helped recruit at Peach Jam. Why NCAA rules allow that

A new face represented Duke last weekend at the Peach Jam, where head coach Jon Scheyer and assistants Jai Lucas and Chris Carrawell were on the hunt for future players. Rachel Baker, hired as Duke basketball’s first general manager in June, joined those three coaches at the Nike grassroots tournament in North Augusta, South Carolina, decked out in Duke gear in her new role with the school.
NORTH AUGUSTA, SC
BlueDevilCountry

Flamethrower alert: Duke basketball offer spree continues

Jesuit (Calif.) small forward Andrej Stojakovic, the son of former three-time NBA All-Star and renowned 3-point marksman Peja Stojakovic, picked up a Duke basketball recruiting offer on Monday night. At No. 22 on the 247Sports 2023 Composite — one spot back of future Blue Devil shooting guard Jared McCain —...
DURHAM, NC
