Analyst says this UNC target's recruitment is 'wide open'

The 2024 recruiting board is starting to take shape for Hubert Davis and the UNC basketball program here in July. The program has a few offers out to prospects and they have their eyes on a few more as well.

One prospect that has an offer from North Carolina is five-star shooting guard Cam Scott.

The Lexington, South Carolina native is a top 25 prospect per 247Sports and has a total of 14 offers in his recruitment so far. Programs like UNC, Oregon Clemson and Florida State are showing a lot of interest so far and he currently has visits scheduled to the Ducks and Seminoles.

But where do things stand? Pro Insight’s Andrew Slater tweeted about Scott and said that this recruitment is ‘wide open’ right now:

Scott is becoming a priority recruit for a lot of programs, including UNC which could use more help on the wing. The 6-foot-5, 165-pound shooting guard continues to elevate his game and that means his stock is on the rise even more.

