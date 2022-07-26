Gov. Whitmer to sign executive directive to invest in crime and gun violence intervention

LANSING, Michigan (WNEM) — The Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services (DIFS) has issued a cease-and-desist order against Salvasen Health for allegedly violating Michigan insurance code by selling unlicensed health insurance plans and failing to pay claims, according to the state of Michigan. “DIFS’ regulatory function serves to ensure that Michiganders have safe access to legitimate services, including health insurance, from companies that will be there to pay claims when their policyholders need them,” DIFS Director Anita Fox said. “DIFS is committed to protecting Michigan consumers from companies that operate in violation of state or federal laws.” Salvasen Health is accused...

