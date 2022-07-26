ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gov. Whitmer to sign executive directive to invest in crime and gun violence intervention

By Gabrielle Dawson
Cover picture for the articleKALAMAZOO, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is expected to sign an executive directive that would coordinate and invest all available federal resources within state...

Governor Whitmer signs anti-gun-crime directive in Kalamazoo

Governor Gretchen Whitmer issued an executive order Tuesday aimed at reducing gun violence and crime with money from the federal government. Before signing the order, Governor Whitmer held a roundtable discussion at the Kalamazoo Promise offices in downtown Kalamazoo. Participants included members of law enforcement, the medical community, faith leaders, students, hunters, and people who were personally affected by gun violence.
Whitmer to address gun violence, a Lamborghini lands on a house

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole gives an update on the drier week ahead while the Southern Midwest faces major flooding. Seth Wells joins the Now Desk to preview Governor Gretchen Whitmer stopping in West Michigan to address gun violence, a big announcement from the Capital Region International Airport, the Detroit Pistons embrace a throwback classic, and more.
Parking signs for people in Michigan with disabilities updated under bills signed by Whitmer

Parking signs in Michigan for people with disabilities are getting a new update, doing away with language and a logo that advocates say is outdated. The update comes after Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed two bills into law, House Bill 4075 and 4076. The new signs replace the word “handicapped” with “reserved” and change a stationary logo of a person in a wheelchair to a more active wheelchair user.
Changes are coming to signs for people with disabilities in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. – Changes are coming to signs posted in parking lots, near doorways and on restroom doors that indicate accessibility for people with disabilities in Michigan. Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed House Bills 4075 and 4076 into law on Monday, which will change the look of accessibility signs...
Genesee County man to be resentenced after Michigan Supreme Court says 18-year-olds shouldn’t be sent to prison without parole

LANSING, MI – A Genesee County man who was 18 years old when he was involved in the fatal shooting of a man outside the Kingwater Party Store on Coldwater Road in Mt. Morris Township in 2016 will be resentenced after the Michigan Supreme Court ruled its unconstitutional to sentence an 18-year-old to life without parole.
Transphobic attacks, calls for voter restrictions dominate final GOP gov. debate

From election conspiracy theorists pushing voter restrictions to a barrage of transphobic comments and the idea that “if we don’t get back to our “Judeo-Christian principles, we’re going to lose our country, we’re going to lose Western civilization as we know it,” the eighth Republican gubernatorial debate Wednesday night was a whirlwind of far-right talking […] The post Transphobic attacks, calls for voter restrictions dominate final GOP gov. debate appeared first on Michigan Advance.
Calhoun County marijuana company lays off workers

MARSHALL, Mich. — A Calhoun County marijuana company laid off workers and is selling two of its stores to "remain competitive" in what's grown into a $2 billion industry in Michigan. Common Citizen, based in Marshall, told some of its employees their positions will be eliminated effective Wednesday, according...
MI COVID-19: Weekly case numbers released, July 26

MICHIGAN -- The total number of confirmed and probable COVID -19 cases in the state of Michigan is now 2,672,312 with total confirmed and probable deaths at 37,428. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) reported 19,653 new cases and 137 deaths on July 26. The average daily...
Michigan Issues Cease, Desist Order Against Company Accused Of Insurance Fraud

 LANSING, Michigan (WNEM) — The Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services (DIFS) has issued a cease-and-desist order against Salvasen Health for allegedly violating Michigan insurance code by selling unlicensed health insurance plans and failing to pay claims, according to the state of Michigan. “DIFS’ regulatory function serves to ensure that Michiganders have safe access to legitimate services, including health insurance, from companies that will be there to pay claims when their policyholders need them,” DIFS Director Anita Fox said. “DIFS is committed to protecting Michigan consumers from companies that operate in violation of state or federal laws.” Salvasen Health is accused...
