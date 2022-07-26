ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

House Jan. 6 committee in discussions with Mike Pompeo for testimony, sources say

By Jonathan Karl
ABC News
ABC News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23vOeV_0gtQMAFQ00
Former U.S. secretary of state Michael Pompeo speaks during a campaign event for U.S. Republican Senate candidate David McCormick, in Danville, Pa., April 20, 2022. Bloomberg via Getty Images, FILE

The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol is in active discussions with former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo for his testimony behind closed doors, sources familiar with the matter tell ABC News.

Pompeo is tentatively scheduled to speak with the committee in the coming days, sources said.

The recent outreach to Pompeo is an indication of the committee's continuing interest in gathering information and testimony from high-level Trump administration officials as it moves toward the release of a public report on its findings this fall.

A lawyer for Pompeo declined to comment, as did a spokesperson for the Jan. 6 committee.

According to Cassidy Hutchinson, who was a top aide to Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, Pompeo called Meadows on Jan. 6 to alert him that discussions were happening within the Cabinet about invoking the 25th Amendment as a vehicle to remove Trump from office.

"And from what I understand, it was more of a -- this is what I'm hearing, I want you to be aware of it, but I also think it's worth putting on your radar because you are the chief of staff," Hutchinson recalled Pompeo telling Meadows in her testimony before the Jan. 6 committee. "You're technically the boss of all the cabinet secretaries. And you know if the conversations progressed you should be ready to take action on this."

In his book "Betrayal: The Final Act of the Trump Show," ABC News Chief Washington Correspondent Jonathan Karl wrote that Pompeo and then-Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin discussed the possibility of invoking the 25th Amendment. Pompeo has denied that conversation occurred.

Comments / 10

Boss765
4d ago

Still waiting for them to take testimony from the secrete service agents that were actually there to debunk the hearsay testimony from Hutchinson.........can't even prove their first narrative. Why would anyone listen to this one...

Reply(1)
2
Kenneth Colwell
4d ago

they keep trying to pretend that there is a rift between Pompeii and Trump and also paint a phony problem with Pence and Trump. Both have said they would support him again over any Dummycrat.

Reply
3
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jonathan Karl
Person
Steven Mnuchin
Person
Mike Pompeo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Michael Pompeo#Republican Senate#Select Committee#State#Trump White House#Cabinet
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
White House
ABC News

ABC News

762K+
Followers
168K+
Post
425M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy