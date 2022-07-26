Celebrate Summer at the KCRW and Bungalow Night Market

Review: An Ideal Husband, directed by Bridget Boyle An Ideal Husband was first performed in January 1895. Less than two months later Lord Queenberry left his infamous card accusing Wilde of “posing as a sodomite”, which led to Wilde suing for criminal libel – and then being arrested and imprisoned. The play was written while Wilde was besotted with Queensberry’s son, Bosie (Lord Alfred Douglas) and the very title is ironic: Wilde, it turned out, was far from “the ideal husband”. It is a complex play, an odd mixture of sentimentality and satire, without the consistency of the far more polished...

