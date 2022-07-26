'The Depths of War': The Return

News 12 stopped by Vasquez's home while he was packing the rest of his belongings and clearing his home for his return to Ukraine.

"All I have left is my military gear, some suitcases I have to pack, and that's what I'm going back with," he says.

"Now that you're leaving, what's your final message, the last message you have for people that have been following your story?" asked News 12's Shosh Bedrosian.

"Everybody gets pretty complacent and when they're home sitting on the couch and start watching 'Family Guy' and forget what's going on, I just want people to remember this is not going away," says Vasquez.