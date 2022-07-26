ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

'The Depths of War': The Return

By Shosh Bedrosian
 2 days ago

News 12 stopped by Vasquez's home while he was packing the rest of his belongings and clearing his home for his return to Ukraine.

"All I have left is my military gear, some suitcases I have to pack, and that's what I'm going back with," he says.

"Now that you're leaving, what's your final message, the last message you have for people that have been following your story?" asked News 12's Shosh Bedrosian.

"Everybody gets pretty complacent and when they're home sitting on the couch and start watching 'Family Guy' and forget what's going on, I just want people to remember this is not going away," says Vasquez.

News 12

'The Depths of War': Welcome to Ukraine

It's a never-before-seen vantage point of the war in Ukraine. The view is from Norwalk resident James Vasquez's go-pro mounted to his helmet on March 24th, when he says he was clearing and monitoring villages outside of Kyiv, the capital of Ukraine.
News 12

Brooklyn woman's remains identified, police rule death as homicide

Remains found in Jamaica, Queens one year ago have now been identified as 54-year-old Gloria Lee. Her death is being investigated as a homicide, police say. According to the NYPD, Gloria's remains were found in the back of a residence on Pine Grove Street near the intersection with 109th Avenue on July 26, 2021.
