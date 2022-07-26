ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Daily News Digest – July 26, 2022

aldailynews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s your Daily News for Tuesday, July 26. 1. Battle: Huntsville’s quality of life, research abilities lead to Space Command decision. Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle says he’s confident the U.S. Space Command is coming to the Rocket City, despite criticism about the selection process by Colorado...

www.aldailynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tuscumbia, AL
Local
Alabama Government
State
Maryland State
State
Washington State
City
Birmingham, AL
Local
Alabama Business
Alabama State
Alabama Industry
City
Fayette, AL
State
Alabama State
City
Prattville, AL
The Associated Press

Man executed despite calls from victim’s family to spare him

ATMORE, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama inmate convicted of killing his former girlfriend decades ago was executed Thursday night despite pleas from the victim’s family to spare his life. Joe Nathan James Jr. received a lethal injection at a south Alabama prison after the U.S. Supreme Court denied his request for a stay. James was convicted and sentenced to death in the 1994 shooting death of Faith Hall, 26, in Birmingham. Hall’s daughters have said they would rather James serve life in prison, but Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey said Wednesday that she planned to let the execution proceed. Prosecutors said James briefly dated Hall and he became obsessed after she rejected him, stalking and harassing her for months before killing her. On Aug. 15, 1994, after Hall had been out shopping with a friend, James forced his way inside the friend’s apartment, pulled a gun from his waistband and shot Hall three times, according to court documents.
ALABAMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy