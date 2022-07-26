ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'The Depths of War': Welcome to Ukraine

By Shosh Bedrosian
 2 days ago

It's a never-before-seen vantage point of the war in Ukraine. The view is from Norwalk resident James Vasquez's Go-Pro mounted to his helmet on March 24, when he says he was clearing and monitoring villages outside of Kyiv, the capital of Ukraine.

"I go left, you guys stay right," says Vasquez in one of the clips. The vantage point shows a new lens of the complexities, tactics, yet comradery of war.

What appears to be a Ukrainian soldier in front of James in one of the clips, greeted him while they were hiding behind a home in a village.

"Where are you from," says the soldier.

"America," replies James.

"God bless you... Welcome to Ukraine."

