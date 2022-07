Lil Wayne is mourning the loss of the New Orleans police officer who saved his life when he was only a kid. NOLA.com reports that Robert Hoobler, affectionately known to Weezy and his fans as “Uncle Bob,” was found dead in his home on Friday. He was 65. The official cause of death is not known. However, the family has confirmed that Hoobler has been dealing with several health issues following a car accident, including the amputation of his legs.

