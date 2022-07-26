How facial recognition is being used to track and protect pandas

SAN ANTONIO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 28, 2022-- Xenex Disinfection Services, the world leader in UV disinfection technology for healthcare facilities, today announced the 5-year renewal of its U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) contract, which enables federal agencies (including Veterans Affairs and U.S. Department of Defense healthcare facilities) to easily deploy Xenex’s powerful LightStrike ™ room disinfection technology. In addition to federal agencies, the GSA contract supports the procurement needs of eligible state, local, territorial, and tribal governments (including schools). The GSA Schedule program is the premier acquisition vehicle for the U.S. government, providing an easy and efficient way for government buyers to connect with commercial companies. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220728005796/en/ The LightStrike robot utilizes intense bursts of pulsed xenon UV light to quickly destroy viruses, bacteria and spores on surfaces and is effective against even the most dangerous superbugs and multi-drug resistant organisms, including MRSA, C.diff, and SARS-CoV-2 (the virus that causes COVID-19). (Photo: Business Wire)

