ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

How facial recognition is being used to track and protect pandas

TODAY.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleResearchers at the Chengdu Panda Base in China have developed...

www.today.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Delivery driver sues Uber Eats for race discrimination over claims its facial recognition software used to check-in for shift is 'racist' after he lost his job 'because it failed to identify him'

An Uber Eats driver is suing the food delivery service on grounds that its facial recognition app is 'racist'. Pa Manjang, who is black and moved from the Gambia in 2011 to the UK, explained that drivers using the food delivery app must take photos every day to verify that they are the one doing deliveries.
SOCIETY
HackerNoon

The Newest Frontiers on the Modern Data Stack

In the past few years, there’s been an explosion of tools in the data ecosystem, allowing companies to sync, store, transform, serve, and analyze data cheaper and faster than ever before. The rich ecosystem of tooling surrounding this movement has been referred to as the “Modern Data Stack”.
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pandas#Ai Technology#Nbc#Ai
TODAY.com

Apple Watch helps doctors discover tumor growing in woman's heart

Kim Durkee started wearing an Apple Watch two years ago to monitor her steps and get help in case she fell. She never expected it to detect the first signs of a life-threatening condition that required open-heart surgery to prevent a stroke. “I didn’t have one single hint that there...
ELECTRONICS
The Associated Press

Germ Warfare: GSA Supports Rapid Deployment of Xenex LightStrike Germ-Zapping Robots to Federal Agencies with Contract Renewal

SAN ANTONIO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 28, 2022-- Xenex Disinfection Services, the world leader in UV disinfection technology for healthcare facilities, today announced the 5-year renewal of its U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) contract, which enables federal agencies (including Veterans Affairs and U.S. Department of Defense healthcare facilities) to easily deploy Xenex’s powerful LightStrike ™ room disinfection technology. In addition to federal agencies, the GSA contract supports the procurement needs of eligible state, local, territorial, and tribal governments (including schools). The GSA Schedule program is the premier acquisition vehicle for the U.S. government, providing an easy and efficient way for government buyers to connect with commercial companies. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220728005796/en/ The LightStrike robot utilizes intense bursts of pulsed xenon UV light to quickly destroy viruses, bacteria and spores on surfaces and is effective against even the most dangerous superbugs and multi-drug resistant organisms, including MRSA, C.diff, and SARS-CoV-2 (the virus that causes COVID-19). (Photo: Business Wire)
ELECTRONICS
TheConversationAU

A robot breaks the finger of a 7-year-old: a lesson in the need for stronger regulation of artificial intelligence

Disturbing footage emerged this week of a chess-playing robot breaking the finger of a seven-year-old child during a tournament in Russia. Public commentary on this event highlights some concern in the community about the increasing use of robots in our society. Some people joked on social media that the robot was a “sore loser” and had a “bad temper”.
ENGINEERING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Pets
Country
China
WWJ News Radio

How online algorithms could be making you pay more

How often do you find yourself in the following scenario? You're shopping online and by the time you pick something out, add it to your cart and finally go to pay, the price of your item has increased. Sometimes you get lucky and the price might drop. Even so, why...
INTERNET
TechCrunch

Seedtag, the ex-Googler-founded, cookie-free, AI-based adtech startup, taps $250M+ in funding

a contextual advertising startup that uses AI tools both to “read” content on a page to match that up with advertisers’ aims, as well as to subsequently track how those ads perform, has raised “over” €250 million (more than $252 million, exact amount unspecified). The money is coming in the form of an equity investment from a single investor, Advent International, and it will be used to help the company expand beyond Europe, specifically deeper into the U.S.
BUSINESS
HackerNoon

How An Unethical Tech Industry Is Undoing Ethical AI

In a perfect world, all tech development would be driven first and foremost by ethical considerations. In the world we live in, ethics-driven tech is its own field, particularly as it relates to privacy, cybersecurity, algorithms, and data mining. These are all good things, obviously. But ethics-led tech and, more specifically, ethical artificial intelligence are fundamentally hamstrung by the large political and technological conditions of our moment. Until we overcome those, ethical tech runs the risk of foundering as the feel-good window dressing on the decrepit haunted mansion of tech’s most predatory, profit-minded, and privacy-obliterating measures.
TECHNOLOGY
yankodesign.com

This autonomous travel pod boasts minimalistic design + organic social interactions

Lately, we’ve seen a number of mobility concepts that promote lounging and interiors advocating social interaction. The Agora-e mobility concept is yet another future-forward city commuter that lays emphasis on personal social interaction. Envisioned to bring a zero-emission autonomous means of transportation to Hong Kong and the thickly populated suburbs of Southern China, the pod will set the example for sustainable transportation in the other major metropolis as well.
TRAVEL
TODAY.com

Deadly bacteria found in US soil for first time

Public health officials are warning that, for the first time, they've detected a particular bacteria in U.S. soil and water that can lead to an infection called melioidosis, which can cause severe pneumonia-like symptoms. Up to 50% of cases of melioidosis are fatal, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
The Associated Press

Fastly Partners with HUMAN Security to Protect Customers from Bot Attacks and Fraud

SAN FRANCISCO & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 28, 2022-- Fastly, Inc. (NYSE: FSLY), the world’s fastest global edge cloud platform, today announced a reseller partnership with HUMAN Security, Inc. The Fastly-HUMAN partnership will offer customers industry-leading bot protection as well as fraud and account abuse prevention to keep cybercriminals out of their online applications and services. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220728005312/en/ Fastly Partners with HUMAN Security to Protect Customers from Bot Attacks and Fraud (Graphic: Business Wire)
ECONOMY
The Next Web

New plans to stop tech giants from buying smaller rivals threaten future innovations

One way to eliminate the competition in business is simply to buy them out and shut them down. And that means less choice for consumers and sometimes the loss of innovative and, in the case of the pharmaceutical industry, even life-saving products. But such so-called killer acquisitions are likely to face greater scrutiny in the US and EU following a recent expansion of competition regulators’ powers.
BUSINESS
TODAY.com

Facebook under pressure after first-ever revenue drop

After a decade of uninterrupted growth, Facebook’s parent company, Meta experienced its first decline in revenue. Now, the social media giant and its employees are bracing for a tough road ahead, with the company putting a hold on hiring and CEO Mark Zuckerberg indicating layoffs could be possible. NBC’s tech correspondent Jake Ward reports for TODAY.July 28, 2022.
TECHNOLOGY
AdWeek

How VaynerMedia Is Helping Mint Mobile Take Media In-House and Grow Its Team

Introducing the Adweek Podcast Network. Access infinite inspiration in your pocket on everything from career advice and creativity to metaverse marketing and more. Browse all podcasts. Mint Mobile is pulling a bulk of its media investment from the performance-savvy VaynerMedia (VM) in a move to build an in-house media practice...
INTERNET
thefastmode.com

Ookla Acquires CellRebel for Enhanced Consumer Network Experience Insights

Ookla, a leader in global connectivity intelligence, has acquired CellRebel, an independent company focused on helping operators and other telecommunications companies improve mobile networks worldwide. Together, Ookla and CellRebel will bring enhanced consumer network experience insights to the global telecommunications marketplace. Along with robust localized network experience data, CellRebel brings...
SEATTLE, WA
psychologytoday.com

AI-Text Generators and Dreams

AI text generators have potential value for dream research. Dream researchers can help in the vital process of identifying the "unconscious" biases of AI systems. But asking dream experts to distinguish human from AI-generated dream reports would be a gimmick, with no research value. A new generation of AI tools...
TECHNOLOGY
TechCrunch

Daily Crunch: Cartona will use $12M Series A to expand its Egypt-based, B2B e-commerce platform

Happy new week! Christine went on a well-deserved break, so you’ll have to deal with a double dose of my awful puns and worse headline shenanigans for a bit. Oh! And we have a live Q&A session tomorrow at noon PT on Twitter Spaces about what a 409A valuation is and why you should care. Our very own Natasha Mascarenhas and Anita Ramaswamy will be speaking with Sumukh from AngelList and Phil from Equityzen. You can set yourself a handy reminder here. – Haje.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy