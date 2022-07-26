Mayim Bialik, Ken Jennings named permanent ‘Jeopardy!’ hosts

Jeopardy! may be all about coming up with questions and answers, but one of the biggest looming questions over the game show is when will the full-time host will be announced?. When Alex Trebek died in November 2020, he took with him the steady and reliable hosting pattern as producers called upon a rotation of well-known figures to step into his shoes temporarily. A decision seemed to have been made in August of 2021 when it was announced that then-executive producer Mike Richards would host the syndicated version, while Mayim Bialik would take on any primetime specials and tournaments.

