Oregon State

Amid heat wave, organizations distribute AC units to vulnerable Oregonians

By Lynne Terry
newsfromthestates.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOver the weekend, nonprofits distributed 500 air conditioning units to households in the Portland area thanks to a $5 million allocation from the Legislature. The Oregon Health Authority said it distributed the units through three community organizations: the Portland Open Bible Church, Rockwood Community Development Corp., which serves that community in...

www.newsfromthestates.com

The Oregonian

‘The Daily Show’ takes a comic look at Eastern Oregonians who want to be part of Idaho

Late-night comedy shows haven’t been shy about poking fun at Oregon, and Wednesday’s episode of “The Daily Show With Trevor Noah” continued that tradition. In the show, correspondent Ronny Chieng visited Mike McCarter, the La Pine resident who is president of Move Oregon’s Border, a nonprofit organization that wants to move some counties in eastern and southern Oregon to Idaho, believing that state better represents rural Oregon counties’ more conservative values.
OREGON STATE
theashlandchronicle.com

Oregon Dept of Forestry Strike Team Arrives In SW Oregon

Help has arrived in the form of a strike team from the Northwest Oregon Area! These folks are here to bolster our initial attack capabilities on the Southwest Oregon District this week, mainly due to the threat of thunderstorms. The strike team is made up of five Type 6 engines...
OREGON STATE
KTVZ News Channel 21

C.O. drug agents catching fentanyl traffickers returning from Portland ‘hub’ with shipments

(Update: Adding video, comments from Detective Sergeant) Fentanyl cases are being coined as a modern day Russian roulette BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The issues of deadly fentanyl pouring over the mountains and the High Desert are on the rise, as evident from recent arrests of traffickers returning from the Portland area with the fake pills The post C.O. drug agents catching fentanyl traffickers returning from Portland ‘hub’ with shipments appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

Oregon emergency SNAP benefits to continue in August

Oregon announced that most residents who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits will continue to receive temporarily increased emergency food benefits in August. The Oregon Department of Human Services said 430,000 SNAP households will receive approximately $69 million in extra food benefits in addition to their regular SNAP benefits.
OREGON STATE
