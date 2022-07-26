ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Detroit mayor: 2020 U.S. Census effort carried out ‘systemic racism’

By Ken Coleman
newsfromthestates.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.newsfromthestates.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Government
Detroit, MI
Society
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Government
Local
Michigan Society
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gary Peters
Person
Mike Duggan

Comments / 0

Community Policy