Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. The Chinese government has delivered 3.4 billion COVID-19 vaccine shots to its citizens, more than any other country in the world by a wide margin. Its tally alone accounts for over one-quarter of the world's total jabs. But amid the blistering campaign, Chinese President Xi Jinping has been conspicuously silent on whether he's among the vaccine recipients. Beijing had the chance to put the question to rest on Saturday, but it still danced around the issue.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 3 DAYS AGO