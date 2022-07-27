Check here for flooding road closures across southwestern Illinois

A Swansea police officer prepares to block traffic from continuing on Old Collinsville Ave. where Richland Creek has flooded the road. Derik Holtmann dholtmann@bnd.com

Flash flooding across southwest IL

Local officials announced road closures Tuesday after heavy rain fell and caused flooding.

Joseph Monroe, of the Illinois Department of Transportation, said the roads most impacted were those near creeks and tributaries, including St. Clair County’s Silver Creek and Loop Creek.

Monroe is the operations engineer for the department’s District 8 office, which serves the metro-east.

Here is a list of roads that closed in the metro-east:

East St. Louis, Cahokia Heights

An Illinois Department of Transportation road closure map showed the following roads in the East St. Louis area and Cahokia Heights were closed at 3 p.m. due to flooding:

Interstate 255 southbound at State Street

St Clair Avenue from Illinois 111 to 79th Street

Interstate 64 eastbound at Interstate 255 near Washington Park

Illinois 13 from Illinois 157 to Busch Boulevard in Cahokia Heights

Mascoutah

At 12:05 p.m., the Mascoutah Police Department said on social media that Illinois 177 east and west, as well as Illinois 161 east at South Gate Saloon, were closed. The department said Illinois 4 at 161 and at Boeing had reopened.

As of 3:45 p.m., the city of Mascoutah said Illinois 177 and 161 toward Scott Air Force Base were still under water and closed.

Mascoutah police previously reported at 8:49 a.m. that the only passable route out of Mascoutah was south on Illinois 4 to Fayetteville and Freeburg.

Caseyville

The Caseyville Police Department announced at 11:09 a.m. on social media that the following roads were flooded:

Susanne Court

Lucinda Court

7th Street

Old Caseyville Road

Near the nursing home on West Lincoln Avenue

“Anyone needing shelter may come to City Hall located at 909 S. Main Street,” the police department stated.

Belleville

The state’s road closure map showed Illinois 159 at Douglas Avenue and Illinois 177 to Illinois 161 at Loop Creek were closed at 3 p.m.

At 11:17 a.m., the St. Clair County Emergency Management Agency stated on social media that West Main Street at South 6th Street in Belleville was closed because of flooding.

The agency previously reported at 10:18 a.m. on social media that North 2nd, 3rd and 6th streets in Belleville were also closed.

St. Clair County Board Chairman Mark Kern wrote in a 10:10 a.m. social media post that streets near Richland Creek in Belleville were flooded and closed. The chairman shared St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department video footage from 3rd Street at West F Street that showed the roads were under water.

Washington County

The Ashley Community Fire Protection District said at 10:07 a.m. that Illinois 15 was closed on the east side of Nashville because the secondary dam of the Nashville Reservoir breached Tuesday.

The Illinois Department of Transportation’s road closure map showed that portion of Illinois 15 remained closed at 3 p.m.

Swansea

The Swansea Police Department announced at 9:29 a.m. on social media that many roads were closed due to water including parts of Big Bend, South Old Collinsville, Lake Loraine, Anna and Fullerton. The department stated it expected more road closures as water levels rose.

“Know that public safety officials and all Swansea public works personnel are on the streets working right now,” the department stated.

Interstates

The Illinois Department of Transportation said at 8:42 a.m. on social media that the ramps from eastbound Interstate 64 to I-255 were blocked because of flooding.

At 8:20 a.m., the transportation department had also announced all lanes of northbound Interstate 55 were blocked at the I-64 interchange, but the lanes reopened by 10:16 a.m.

O’Fallon

At 8:30 a.m., the city of O’Fallon said on social media the following roads were closed due to flooding:

State Street between Lawn Avenue and Countryside Lane

Old Collinsville Road between Fountains Parkway and Frontage Road

Highway 50 between O’Fallon and Lebanon

Bristlecone Drive between Pierce Boulevard and Jeffrey Pine Court

Pierce Boulevard between White Pine Avenue and English Pine Lane

Ponderosa Avenue between Pierce Boulevard and Red Pine Avenue

The O’Fallon Police Department reported all roads reopened at 1:15 p.m.