Rutgers football recruit Ted Gregoire talks pushing decision back

By Kristian Dyer
 5 days ago

Ted Gregoire had been eyeing a July decision for his college announcement. But now the New Jersey defensive lineman is taking a step back to evaluate his options.

The Hudson Catholic defensive lineman is a consensus three-star who holds Power Five offers from Rutgers, Syracuse and Vanderbilt as well as programs such as Army, Columbia, UMass, Princeton and Yale among others.

Gregoire was scheduled to announce his college decision on July 23 but he has pushed back that timeline a bit. He hopes to announce it before his senior season but he has no date in mind.

“I don’t have any timeline for announcing or picking a school but hoping for before the season,” Gregoire told RutgersWire on Tuesday. “Like I say, God got a plan for me.”

Gregoire underscored that he wants to make the right choice and not rush things.

“I’m just preparing myself for my last high school year and just getting better every day and being the best teammates and team player I can be,” Gregoire told RutgersWire on Monday.

“I’m not in a rush for my decision because God has a plan for me. So going day by day and getting better physically and mentally that my number one goal for me.”

Gregoire took an official visit to Rutgers football in June.

He told RutgersWire after his visit that his time with the Big Ten program on his official visit was a positive one :

“So Rutgers is in Jersey and I’m from Jersey, so I already know a lot from there. I’ve seen a couple of things I’ve never seen before. A couple of things I’ve never seen before so that was pretty cool on the visit,” Gregoire told RutgersWire in June.

“And on the visit, they talk more about how they used me and how things might go if I go there – if that’s the direction I choose. For the most part, I had a good time.”

He said that everything with the Scarlet Knights “is still the same” as it was after his official visit.

Will Ted Gregoire commit to Rutgers? - Powered By PickUp

Comments / 0

