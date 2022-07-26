ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Who is the favorite to land four-star Dylan Gooden?

By Kristian Dyer
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Fb8vT_0gtPYUMt00

Dylan Gooden, a four-star edge, is set to make his college decision on Aug. 9. And a pair of Big Ten programs are in the lead for one of the top players in Maryland for this recruiting cycle.

Ranked the No. 243 player in the nation according to the On3 Consensus, Gooden is an edge rusher with tremendous length. He is a standout for Our Lady of Good Counsel (Olney, MD).

Gooden announced a final four of Maryland, Penn State, Rutgers and Virginia Tech.

Rutgers is the leader here according to the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine . The Scarlet Knights have a 32.8 percent chance of landing Gooden.

Penn State is second at 19.4 percent. West Virginia is at 16.7 percent and in-state Maryland checks in at 7.3 percent.

If the predictions hold up, it would be a huge recruiting win for Rutgers to land a talent like Gooden. He is a consensus four-star and ranked as one of the top players in Maryland in what is a rather deep year for the state.

The class of 2023 talent is the son of former MLB pitcher Doc Gooden. Over the weekend, Doc said that his son’s decision is going to be a “good surprise.”

