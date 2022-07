Preseason award watch list season continued for Penn State on Thursday with two of its most veteran players among the latest batch of candidates announced. Quarterback Sean Clifford was named to the Wuerffel Trophy Watch List, while linebacker Jonathan Sutherland was named to the Hornung Award Watch List. Both players are sixth-year seniors who are taking advantage of the NCAA waiver granting athletes an extra year of eligibility because of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

STATE COLLEGE, PA ・ 5 HOURS AGO