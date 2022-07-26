ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Pence says he and Trump "may differ on focus"

By Aaron Navarro
CBS News
CBS News
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.cbsnews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Government
State
Iowa State
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
State
Arizona State
State
Georgia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Kemp
Person
Mike Pence
Person
David Perdue
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#The Republican Party#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
China
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
CBS News

CBS News

519K+
Followers
61K+
Post
360M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for original reporting and trusted news.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy