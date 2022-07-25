ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fed Meeting Spurs Speculation About Rate Hikes, Recession Odds

The Federal Reserve Open Market Committee (FOMC), which sets the central bank's benchmark interest rate, is readying to meet this week, and the financial world is abuzz with speculation about how far the nation's top bankers will go to bring down inflation. Up for debate is whether the Fed will tack on another 75 basis point hike (that's finance-speak for three-quarters of a percentage point), as many analysts are predicting, or if it will pull back to a smaller 50 basis point hike. For some quick background, the current Federal Funds target rate is between 1.50  and 1.75 percent. That comes after a 25 basis point hike in January, 50 in March, and
75 in June . The Fed's goal is to tamp down on inflation, which came in at a 40-year high of 9.1 percent year-over-year in June, according to the latest consumer price index.

Stubborn Inflation

While some economists banked on prices beginning to moderate as pandemic-related supply chain issues abated, the war in Ukraine has helped drive up the price of energy and food, which continues to contribute the lion's share of inflation. If the Fed goes ahead with a 75 basis point hike, that would bring the target rate to between 2.25 percent and 2.50 percent. The rate was last that high immediately before the COVID-19 pandemic when the Fed was trying to normalize monetary policy after nearly a decade of near-zero rates designed to bring the economy out of recession. As many in the financial world likely remember, the last tightening cycle had all kinds of nasty collateral effects, including
extreme volatility in the repo market, which provides crucial liquidity to major banks. In addition, former President Donald Trump balked at the rate hikes, publicly shaming Fed Chair Jerome Powell for hampering the economy and making it harder for the federal government to finance its expanding deficit. This time, the Fed is getting less resistance. The Biden administration has largely supported the central bank's decision to raise rates, even as the word "recession" began to circulate among economists. Other lawmakers are not so understanding. In an op-ed for the Wall Street Journal, progressive Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren lambasted the Fed for jeopardizing the economic recovery. “Rising costs are an urgent problem, and interest rates play a key role in maintaining price stability," she wrote. "But urgency is no excuse for doubling down on a dangerous treatment." Warren joins a chorus of economists and commentators who believe rate hikes are an ineffective tool for addressing inflation that many still see as fundamentally driven by supply shocks related to the pandemic and the war in Ukraine. At this point, higher rates have yet to significantly bring inflation down or cause a recession for that matter. As U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen pointed out over the weekend, unemployment remains historically low — 3.6 percent — and wages continue to grow. “We’ve got a very strong labor market,” Yellen told NBC's Meet the Press. “This is not an economy that’s in recession,” she also said.

Upcoming Inflation Data

However, a string of data releases this week could change the conversation, for better or worse. New GDP numbers are out on Thursday, and if they show a decline, that would mark the second consecutive quarter of retraction. Conventional wisdom would say this means we're in a recession, but the official definition is more open-ended. On top of that, the Fed's favored inflation gauge, the Personal Consumption Expenditures Price Index, is due out on Friday. If the long-awaited moderation finally arrives, it could cast a new light on the Fed's decision. Other big questions center on other aspects of the Fed's monetary policy. Since the beginning of the year, the Fed has ended quantitative easing (large monthly asset purchases) and started winding down its massive $9 trillion balance sheet. Investors and economists will be watching closely for any updates on monetary tightening. The two-day policy meeting concludes on Wednesday when Powell will unveil the committee's decision in a closely watched speech, which could also offer hints of how the central bank is thinking about its future policy toward inflation. "

