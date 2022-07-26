Roman Reigns Ready to Turn Face, More WWE Raw Takes from Night 1 of Triple H Era

I hope HHH can fix the mess that we’ve been watching for a few years. They’ve been pushing untalented people pulled up from NXT, who actually should’ve been left at the training center. Brock Lesnar NEEDS to be released and NEVER come back. They made a big deal about adding a Women’s Tag Team championship just to let fall to the wayside. I definitely would prefer to see Roman turn face, he’s been a heel for too long. The women’s championship scene is kind of a joke. I know they wanted to push Liv Morgan, but she isn’t ready for that role. Bianca Belair is already played out. Her schtick was mediocre to begin with, now she’s just annoying and needs to be gone. A lot of creative work needs to be done if they hope to turn the company around.
