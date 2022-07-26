ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

California Roll Rice Noodle Bowl

By Chef John
Allrecipes.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou can use any hot sauce of your choice in the mayo. Furikake can be subbed with toasted sesame seeds...

www.allrecipes.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Easy chicken enchiladas with a 2-ingredient sauce: Try the recipe

If you're looking for a quick and easy dinner idea, try whipping up this green chicken enchilada recipe which includes a simple sauce. "These chicken enchiladas are so incredibly easy to make with leftover rotisserie chicken and a simple two-ingredient sauce," says Cara Lanz of midwesternhomelife.com. "There’s no need to brown meat or make a roux, so you can get dinner on the table quickly."
RECIPES
12tomatoes.com

Baked Meatballs and Rice

An easy one-pan dinner where the oven does most of the work. Dinner doesn’t always have to be something super colorful and creative — sometimes what you really need is something that’s maybe a little basic but sure to please, and sure to comfort. That’s this Baked Meatballs and Rice. It’s a one-dish wonder where the oven does most of the work for you and rice and meatballs are cooked right in the same baking dish. In other words, it takes all the dinner stress right out of a busy weeknight, no problem.
RECIPES
Family Proof

Keto Baked Crack Chicken: Recipes Worth Cooking

This Keto Baked Crack Chicken recipe combines creamy cheese and crunchy savory bacon on the outside while being tender and juicy on the inside! Addictingly delicious, loaded with flavors, and best of all, so easy to make!. This recipe takes 10 minutes to prep. and 20 minutes to cook. Check...
RECIPES
princesspinkygirl.com

Garlic Butter Chicken and Potatoes Skillet

Our Garlic Butter Chicken and Potatoes Skillet is an easy family-friendly chicken and potatoes weekday dinner that can be made in minutes. This simple recipe is naturally gluten-free and is filled with flavorful marinated chicken tenders and perfectly pan-fried potatoes, all prepared in a single pan. Garlic Butter Chicken and...
RECIPES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Greyson F

Popular Burger Chain is Coming to Town

A popular burger chain is opening new restaurants in town.Jonathan Borba/Unsplash. Move over In-N-Out Burger, and step aside Whataburger. There’s a new burger chain coming to town. One with a similar cult-like following in different sectors of the United States. However, unlike the other two, this chain has a very small presence here in Arizona. In fact, there is just six spread across the entire state (five of which are in metro Phoenix). That number is about to grow by at least one.
PHOENIX, AZ
princesspinkygirl.com

Parmesan Corn On The Cob

Our Parmesan Corn on the Cob recipe is so simple and quick to make using seasonal fresh corn that’s been smothered in a buttery, garlicky, parmesan spread. Then is can be grilled or roasted for the perfect summer side dish. Roasted Parmesan corn on the cob. Our parmesan corn...
RECIPES
The Daily South

Skillet BBQ Chicken

Turn inexpensive chicken thighs and a few pantry staples into a family-friendly chicken dish so easy you'll want to cook it every week. The best part? You can customize the homemade barbecue sauce to your family's preferences. If you like heat, increase the hot sauce or cayenne pepper. If you've got a few kids at the table, scale back—let the maple syrup and brown sugar make it a sweeter sauce.
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rice Bowl#Noodle#Calories#Food Drink#California Roll Rice
Gin Lee

Bisquick skillet breakfast

This recipe can almost be considered as a breakfast pizza, but it could also be considered a casserole. Instead of making a pizza crust, I opted to make a simple Bisquick biscuit crust for the bottom layer. So it's one big biscuit with scrambled eggs, cooked sausages, chopped peppers, diced onions, and gooey cheese on top. It can be sliced like a pizza or scooped out with a spoon.
The Daily South

Strawberry and Peach Sangria

Big pitchers of sangria were made for hot summer nights or cool fall ones by camp fires. They're fruity and refreshing, but the addition of brandy and dry wine keeps them from being cloying. Find out how to make a batch of strawberry-peach sangria, and enjoy a pitcher soon in a shady spot in your yard.
FOOD & DRINKS
princesspinkygirl.com

Smoked Chicken Thighs

Our Smoked Chicken Thighs recipe begins in your own backyard with your pellet grill, simply seasoned with salt and pepper and smothered in a sticky BBQ sauce. Perfectly tender and juicy every time, it takes 10 minutes to prepare your chicken and then let your smoker cook low and slow.
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Allrecipes.com

What Are KFC's 11 Herbs and Spices?

KFC has been serving its world-famous fried chicken since 1930 — and using the same 11 herbs and spices since 1939 when Colonel Sanders perfected his recipe. Everyone knows that the Colonel's herb and spice mix is top secret, but that won't stop us from trying to find out what's in it.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

Broccoli And Chicken Stir-Fry Recipe

If you're on the hunt for a new quick and easy (but sure to please) weeknight meal, you'll love this broccoli and chicken stir-fry care of chef and recipe developer Catherine Brookes of Blue Sky Eating. And we mean it when we say meal — what with the chicken, broccoli, and your choice of rice or noodles as a base, this dish has you covered in terms of protein, veggies, and starch. And the mushrooms, cashews, sauces, and spices have you covered in terms of taste.
RECIPES
recipesgram.com

Quick Coconut Cream Pie

This coconut cream pie is so creamy, beautiful, and delicious! Plus, you will need just 15 minutes to prepare it! So do not hesitate to surprise your family or friends with this quick coconut cream pie for the weekend – they will definitely enjoy it, especially the coconut taste fans! Here is the recipe:
RECIPES
One Green Planet

Chocolate Coconut Protein Balls [Vegan]

1/4 cup chocolate protein powder (can use other flavour such as vanilla) Hayley is a health and lifestyle blogger based in London. She's passionate about healthy and delicious recipes, wellness, and travel. Her site, Nourish Your Glow, is a lifestyle resource for conscious, health-driven individuals seeking inspiration, advice, tips, tricks, and solutions on how to get the Glow from Within. Nourish Your Glow gives readers access to health trends, recipes, product/restaurant/fitness reviews, travel guides, and much more. But most importantly, it encourages readers to live their happiest lives to make them glow up from within.
RECIPES
thesouthernladycooks.com

ITALIAN SPAGHETTI SALAD

This Italian Spaghetti Salad is a wonderful summer treat. It’s the perfect salad to take to any potluck and I always come home with an empty dish! The Italian dressing, plus all the summer vegetables, pepperoni and salami makes this one really good. Italian Spaghetti Salad Ingredients Needed:. Thin...
RECIPES
The Kitchn

I Tried Pizza Poppers, and I Believe the Hype

Coming of age in the late ’90s/early aughts meant that Bagel Bites and sun-dried tomatoes were formative elements of my culinary awareness. So when I saw that Liz Moody posted a recipe for Pizza Poppers on her Instagram page, it was as if the recipe was made just for me.
FOOD & DRINKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy