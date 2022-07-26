The Best Of The John Kincade Show 7-26-2022

The UNC-Duke rivalry is considered among the best in collegiate sports, featuring a rich history of two programs that just don’t like each other. Even the casual sports fan knows the rivalry and what’s at stake when the two sides meet on the basketball court. But on Thursday night’s episode of Jeopardy, one contestant had a cringe-worthy answer that has UNC and Duke fans talking. The answer to the category question “Call yourself a fan” was “The ‘Cameron Crazies’ are students who show their undying support for this University’s Blue Devils Basketball Team.” Easy to get the question, right? Well, for most of...

CHAPEL HILL, NC ・ 26 MINUTES AGO