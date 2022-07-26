ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

The Best Of The John Kincade Show 7-26-2022

975thefanatic.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday’s best of has John’s thoughts on the Phillies’...

975thefanatic.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
saturdaytradition.com

FOX Sports announces hiring of popular ESPN announcer as No. 2 college football voice

FOX Sports will have a new No. 2 team calling college football games behind Gus Johnson and Joel Klatt this fall. The network on Thursday announced that it had hired Jason Benetti, an employee of ESPN for over a decade. He will be the replacement for Joe Davis, who is now FOX’s lead MLB announcer, beside Brock Huard.
MLB
Yardbarker

Allen Iverson Once Revealed His All-Time Big 3 During An Interview: "Me, Mike, And Shaq. We'd Go 82-0 Even With You In The Backcourt."

Allen Iverson was a larger-than-life figure during his time in the NBA and he had a big cultural influence on fans and players alike. AI did things that shouldn't have been possible for a man his size, as he won 4 scoring titles despite standing at just 6 feet tall, and his career scoring average of 26.7 points per game ranks in the top 10 all-time.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
Philadelphia, PA
Football
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
City
Philadelphia, PA
People

Shaquille O'Neal's Son Shareef Signs Six-Figure Contract with NBA G League Ignite

Shareef O'Neal, the 22-year-old son of basketball royalty Shaquille O'Neal, is one step closer to his dream of playing in the NBA. O'Neal signed a six-figure contract to play for the Nevada-based G League Ignite next season, The Athletic reported Monday. O'Neal confirmed the signing on his own social media, writing "VEGAS LETS DO IT !! Thank you Ignite," on Twitter.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jeopardy contestant makes crucial mistake with UNC-Duke rivalry

The UNC-Duke rivalry is considered among the best in collegiate sports, featuring a rich history of two programs that just don’t like each other. Even the casual sports fan knows the rivalry and what’s at stake when the two sides meet on the basketball court. But on Thursday night’s episode of Jeopardy, one contestant had a cringe-worthy answer that has UNC and Duke fans talking. The answer to the category question “Call yourself a fan” was “The ‘Cameron Crazies’ are students who show their undying support for this University’s Blue Devils Basketball Team.” Easy to get the question, right? Well, for most of...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
FOX Sports

Top 50 NBA players from last 50 years: Michael Jordan ranks No. 3

Editor's Note: As part of a new series for his podcast, "What’s Wright with Nick Wright," FOX Sports commentator Nick Wright is ranking the 50 best NBA players of the last 50 years. The countdown continues today with player No. 3, Michael Jordan. Michael Jordan’s career highlights:. Six-time...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John

Comments / 0

Community Policy