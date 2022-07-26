ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Crawling through Idaho’s rivers and streams, snorkelers provide valuable fisheries data

By Sara Cassinelli Idaho Fish, Game
 2 days ago
An Idaho snorkel crew climbs over logs. Sara Cassinelli/Idaho Fish and Game

When most people think of snorkeling, they picture a tropical setting where the water is a comfortable 80 degrees and the weather is always sunny. You’re wearing a swimsuit, goggles with a breathing tube, and swim fins as you flutter kick through comfortable water observing fish at the bottom of the sea.

For Idaho Fish and Game’s snorkel crews, it’s the Idaho way, not the tropical way. Donning wetsuits and head coverings, snorkel gear, and wading boots, no day is the same in some of Idaho’s most scenic rivers and streams. Weather and river conditions can change at any time and it’s tough work.

A snorkeler crawls through some cold Idaho water. Photo courtesy of Idaho Fish and Game

