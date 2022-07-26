ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Chicago construction worker strike over after 7 weeks following unanimous approval of new contract

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team via
ABC 7 Chicago
ABC 7 Chicago
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43VufA_0gtPDtHH00

A seven week strike by construction workers around Chicago ended Tuesday.

Local 150 workers voted unanimously to adopt a new contract under which workers will receive a salary increase of just over 16% for the next three years.

Chicago officials said the strike affected the supply of concrete and asphalt, which has delayed road projects.

RELATED: Chicago traffic: OB Wells ramp to OB Kennedy closed as part of Byrne Interchange construction

The union said workers will return to their jobs Wednesday.

The strike began on June 7 after Local 150 filed unfair labor practice charges against material producers Lehigh Hanson, Vulcan Materials and Lafarge Holcim.

"We are taking pickets down across Northeastern Illinois now, and members will meet to vote on the tentative agreement Tuesday morning in Countryside," said James M. Sweeney, International Union of Operating Engineers Local 150 president-business manager.

IUOE represents 23,000 men and women in Illinois, Indiana and Iowa, the union said.

Local 150 represents workers in construction and related industries, including material production, heavy equipment operation, concrete pumping, steel mill service, slag production, public works and others.

