T-Mobile reported $19.7 billion in revenue for its second fiscal quarter, which was down slightly from the year-ago quarter and missed analyst expectations. Still, the Bellevue, Wash.-based wireless carrier added 1.7 million new customers, up from 1.3 million a year ago, and the highest second quarter growth in its history. The company raised guidance for the current year.

BELLEVUE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO