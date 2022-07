MAQUOKETA, Iowa – The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) says Maquoketa Caves State Park will reopen to the public for day use at 10 am Thursday. The park closed on July 22 after the fatal shooting of three members of the Schmidt family from Cedar Falls. The Division of Criminal Investigation continues to lead the investigation of the incident. A temporary memorial site will be located at the Maquoketa Caves State Park entrance sign near the Visitor Center.

MAQUOKETA, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO