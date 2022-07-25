ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A group of congressional staffers protested in Chuck Schumer's office against the lack of climate action. It was the office he hardly uses.

POLITICO
 3 days ago
Peon
2d ago

Cutting oil and gas right now is undermining EU, NATO, Ukraine, the Democratic World.Exactly what Democrats were accusing the previous Administration off

E-Man
2d ago

I don’t know if you people heard yet but Joe Biden just sold another 20 million barrels of oil again from our strategic oil reserves.

Timothy Travis
2d ago

so that's shows you how smart they are not just the fact that climate change doesn't exist

