Video Games

‘Deceive Inc’ preview: your new favourite multiplayer game

By Jake Tucker
NME
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt should have been a quick in and out. Every Deceive Inc. mission promises the spy fantasy: there’s something locked away in a vault that has to be retrieved, and you’re the covert operative to hack terminals, pull it from the vault and get it to the...

The Dark Souls Universe Will Soon Be Explained

The massive success of "Elden Ring" has ignited renewed interest in the already popular "Dark Souls" games, especially since the new hit title is considered the best the series has seen yet. As immersive and exciting as the world of "Dark Souls" can be, it's also confusing, given its grand scale.
ComicBook

Highly-Anticipated Nintendo Switch RPG Now Also Coming to PS4 and PS5

A highly-anticipated Nintendo Switch game is now also coming to PS4 and PS5, in addition to PC. In gaming, the RPG genre is one of the most popular genres. Within the RPG genre, the action-RPG is probably the most common. However, there was an era in gaming when the turn-based RPG was THE RPG. The heyday of the turn-based RPG is long gone though. The genre still lives on, but not with the same significance. That said, one of the most anticipated indie games in the industry right now is a turn-based RPG, and it's called Sea of Stars. Previously, it was announced for the PC and Nintendo Switch only, but recently this changed with developer Sabotage Studio announcing that when the game launches in 2023 it will do so also on PS4 and PS5. Unfortunately, there's nothing more specific beyond "2023" in regards to the release date. What those looking forward to the game did get though is a new trailer.
NME

‘GTA 6’ report claims female protagonist and Miami setting

A report has claimed that Grand Theft Auto 6 (GTA 6) will be set in a fictionalised version of Miami, and players will follow a female protagonist. In an article published today (July 27), Bloomberg has claimed that GTA 6 will feature the series’ first female character – a Latina who will be one of two leading characters. Speaking to Bloomberg, sources familiar with the project say that the pair of characters are influenced by Bonnie and Clyde.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

How to watch today’s Annapurna Interactive Showcase

Indie publisher Annapurna Interactive is hosting a live showcase later today (July 28) highlighting its upcoming games – here’s how to watch it. The showcase starts at 8PM BST / 12PM PT / 2PM CT / 3PM ET, and will be aired on both Annapurna Interactive’s official YouTube channel and Twitch channel. Though the Showcase’s contents have not been specified, the announcement post on Twitter from June says that fans can “come and see what’s next” with “reveals, announcements, and much more.”
VIDEO GAMES
The US Sun

GTA 6 will feature a playable woman

GTA 6 will feature a latina woman as one of two playable characters, according to a new report. The article on Bloomberg claims the story is inspired by Bonnie & Clyde, the American couple who pulled off heists during the Great Depression. The working title for GTA 6 is "Project...
PC Gamer

Fixating on player counts and 'dead games' is making gaming worse

There was a time not so long ago that we knew definitively which games had sold the most copies. If you wanted to know how many people bought Splinter Cell vs. Kingdom Hearts in the fall of 2002, the numbers were right there (opens in new tab), provided by a market research company called the NPD that got its sales data directly from retail stores. Mathe-magic!
NME

‘Yakuza’ and ‘Tony Hawk’ lead August’s PlayStation Plus titles

August’s PlayStation Plus titles have been announced, with three new games available for subscribers to download. These include 2020’s RPG Yakuza: Like A Dragon (PS4 and PS5), the remaster collection Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2 – Cross-Gen Deluxe Bundle (PS4 and PS5), and indie horror game Little Nightmares (PS4), with all three being available to download from August 2.
GAMINGbible

Xbox Boss Confirms His Most Anticipated Game Is PlayStation Exclusive

2018's God of War is one of PlayStation's biggest successes. As well as receiving universal acclaim from critics, and winning many game of the year awards, it sold over 5 million copies within a month and remains one of the best selling PS4 games of all time. Its release on PC earlier this year will have earned it many more fans, so it's no surprise that plenty of gamers are hotly anticipating the sequel, Ragnarok, coming out on November 9th.
The Verge

MultiVersus, WB’s free-to-play crossover brawler, launches in open beta

MultiVersus, Warner Bros. Games’ free-to-play fighting game starring characters from many WB universes, launched in open beta in the Americas, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand on Tuesday. The game is available on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S, and PC, and it has crossplay and cross-progression across all platforms.
NME

MultiVersus Toast – what it does and how to Toast other players

MultiVersus is out now for all players, currently running in an open beta version. This version contains a huge selection of characters, all pulled from WB franchises like Batman, Steven Universe, and more. It’s a funny old thing, allowing players to face off against Superman with LeBron James, or beat up Jake the Dog as Harley Quinn. Each character has a unique moveset, and can be used to fight in a variety of different game modes.
SVG

Nintendo Switch Sports: Everything Included In The Summer Update

Serving as the successor to the highly successful "Wii Sports," the jury seems to still be out on "Nintendo Switch Sports." The game certainly has its merits and is overall a fun mishmash of highly engaging minigames based on popular recreational activities. It was warmly received by critics, but the party-play sports title has been met with a much more mixed reception than its predecessor due to the its $39.99 price point and it being released five years after the release of the Nintendo Switch itself. However, late is always better than never, and updates could help improve upon the solid foundation on which "Nintendo Switch Sports" is built on.
NME

‘Stray’ beats ‘God Of War’ as Steam’s best user-rated game of 2022

Stray has become 2022’s highest user-rated game on Steam so far, overtaking God Of War. Annapurna Interactive‘s post-apocalyptic cat adventure game is now this year’s current highest-rated game by its Steam users (via VGC and SkillUp). That’s according to Steam250, which assigns Steam games a score determined...
