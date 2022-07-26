ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Mike Brown gives blunt answer on upcoming Joe Burrow extension

By Chris Roling
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
The Cincinnati Bengals have been adamant they want to get Joe Burrow’s extension done as early as possible and that theme didn’t change during Monday’s brunch with reporters before training camp opens.

Bengals president Mike Brown made it clear the Burrow extension is the “most important thing” headed their way, per Geoff Hobson of Bengals.com.

“I can tell you that we couldn’t be happier with Joe Burrow,” Brown said. “He’s everything you would wish for, especially for a quarterback in Cincinnati. Our whole focus is going to be on keeping him here.”

Brown was very open about extensions for guys like Burrow and Tee Higgins being one of the reasons they’re reportedly close to selling the naming rights to Paul Brown Stadium.

As a whole, there’s nothing in team history to suggest the Bengals won’t lock Burrow down for the long-term when the time comes, though the fact seven quarterbacks now earn more than $40 million per year on average is worth noting.

Burrow is eligible for an extension after the season, where the Bengals will presumably make a push to get it done despite there being one more year on his rookie deal, plus the fifth-year option.

