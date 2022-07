The Dallas Cowboys have arrived at 2022 training camp in Oxnard, Calif. as preparations for next season commence. But when Jerry and Stephen Jones were joined by coach Mike McCarthy to meet with the media Tuesday, there was no shortage of wondering what could've been given the expectations the team maintained all of last season before losing 23-17 in the Wild Card at home against the San Francisco 49ers.

