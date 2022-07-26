Bettors buying Russell Wilson reboot with MVP wagers

Bettors are banking on Russell Wilson 2.0.

The new Denver Broncos quarterback is garnering massive support in NFL Most Valuable Player futures to the tune of 18.9 percent of the total handle at BetMGM and 18.7 percent of all MVP tickets at the sportsbook.

Wilson, at +1400 currently tied for eighth on the board, easily represents the biggest liability at BetMGM, which has the Broncos at +1600 to win the Super Bowl and +300 to start the season 4-0.

Bills quarterback Josh Allen is the MVP favorite at FanDuel, DraftKings and BetMGM (+700).

Denver acquired Wilson from the Seattle Seahawks in March. You can get +10000 odds on the Broncos running the table in the regular season (17-0 record) at BetMGM.

MVP Action (BetMGM)

Highest Ticket: Russell Wilson 18.7%

Highest Handle: Russell Wilson 17.9%

Biggest Liability: Russell Wilson

Offensive Player of the Year

Highest Ticket: Justin Jefferson 9.2%

Highest Handle: Justin Jefferson 13.2%

Biggest Liability: Justin Jefferson

Defensive Player of the Year

Highest Ticket%: Micah Parsons 24.0%

Highest Handle%: Micah Parsons 30.5%

Biggest Liability: Micah Parsons

Wilson is listed eighth in FanDuel's MVP futures market at +1400, behind Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow and ahead of Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford.

Burrow is also garnering strong support at +1200 at BetRivers, where he has been backed by 6.7 percent of the MVP bets and 9.9 percent of the money.

Both figures are second only to the Los Angeles Chargers' Justin Herbert, who is being offered at +900. The third-year quarterback has been backed by more than twice as much handle (19.9 percent) while also drawing 12.6 percent of the total tickets.

Allen (+700) is second at BetRivers with 8.5 percent of the bets and third with 8.7 percent of the handle.

The two biggest surprises at the sportsbook are Philadelphia's Jalen Hurts (+3300), who has drawn 6.9 percent of the handle, and Chicago's Justin Fields (+1000), who has been backed by 5.3 percent of the total bets.

The heaviest-backed non-quarterback at BetRivers has been Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp. Coming off his record-breaking 2021 season, Kupp (+5000) has drawn 2.3 percent of the handle.

MVP Odds (BetRivers)

Josh Allen +700

Tom Brady +900

Justin Herbert +900

Patrick Mahomes +900

Aaron Rodgers +1000

MVP Handle Percentage

Justin Herbert -- 19.9

Joe Burrow -- 9.9

Josh Allen -- 8.7

Jalen Hurts -- 6.9

Russell Wilson -- 6.1

MVP Ticket Percentage

Justin Herbert -- 12.6

Josh Allen -- 8.5

Joe Burrow -- 6.7

Lamar Jackson -- 5.8

Justin Fields -- 5.3

--Field Level Media