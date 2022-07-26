ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The NFL's top veterans age 26 and up at each position (Aaron Rodgers! Aaron Donald!)

By Robert Zeglinski, Christian D'Andrea
 2 days ago
Pro football might be a young man’s game (as we noted in our best players under 25 list), but sometimes, experience conquers all.

Some guys — despite the punishment, despite the daily grind, and despite all the attention they get — manage to excel no matter how old they are. Some of them even do it for years.

With the NFL offseason coming to a close, teams will soon start to take stock of their rosters. We’ll do something similar — determine the best players in the NFL aged 26 and up at each position. This sort of breakdown is our way of deciding which established veterans still find a way to be talismans for their respective squads. It also helps set the table for the players who will more than likely drive many narratives during the 2022 season.

Some caveats to keep in mind about this detailed list:

  • Age 26 is the starting point because that’s often when players become “veterans” and start their second pro contracts.
  • Since 11 personnel (three receivers, one running back, and one tight end) is the most commonly used formation in the NFL — we have three slots for receivers.
  • On defense, a third “nickel” cornerback is the favorite way to stop those pass-happy attacks, so we’ve included that position. (And yes, we account for the differences between 4-3 and 3-4 defensive schemes. It’s the best of the best for every slot.)

Here’s a full-scale examination of the NFL’s truly elite players aged 26 and up at each position as the 2022 season comes around the bend:

Quarterback: Aaron Rodgers, Packers

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Age: 38

The reigning back-to-back MVP gets the nod over other old QBs like Tom Brady, Matthew Stafford, and kinda-sorta Russell Wilson. Thanks to a depleted receiving corps in Green Bay this fall, he’s got his biggest challenge ahead of him.

Running back: Derrick Henry, Titans

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Age: 28

There’s an entirely feasible reality where the Titans host the AFC title game if Henry didn’t break his foot last year. After that misfortune, you can bet your bottom dollar “King Henry” wants to return with a vengeance.

Wide receiver: Davante Adams, Raiders

Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

Age: 29

Adams’ speed may take a hit as he approaches his 30s, but his game is so much more than just torching wideouts downfield. His combination of body control, size, and ability to secure the ball away from his body should keep him elite for years to come.

Wide receiver: Stefon Diggs, Bills

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Age: 28

Diggs is an elite possession weapon with the competitive fire of someone three inches taller and 50 pounds heavier. He’ll play a starring role in the Bills’ rampage on the rest of the league.

Wide receiver: Cooper Kupp, Rams

Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

Age: 29

The man was prolific at Eastern Washington and is now prolific for Los Angeles. Kupp simply finds ways to get open and is primed for another feast year with Matthew Stafford.

Tight end: Travis Kelce, Chiefs

Scott R. Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

Age: 32

No Tyreek Hill, no problem? If anyone can offset the loss of such an explosive playmaker, it’s Kelce, who will continue being the ultimate safety valve until further notice.

Left tackle: Trent Williams, 49ers

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Age: 34

Madden ratings can occasionally veer into what feels like trolling, but they got one thing right this year; Williams is worth a 99 overall.

Left guard: Quenton Nelson, Colts

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Age: 26

Injuries derailed part of the mammoth Nelson’s 2021 season, but it would be foolish to overlook him. Nelson’s one of those guys who bury you in the ground without saying a word — a dozen times a game.

Center: Jason Kelce, Eagles

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Age: 34

Kelce flirted with the idea of retirement, returned to the field instead, and put together an All-Pro season for one of the league’s more surprising playoff teams. Philadelphia has a succession plan in place for the heart of its offensive line, but Kelce might still have plenty left in his tank.

Right guard: Wyatt Teller, Browns

Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

Age: 27

While he’s not the best guard in the league, Teller is in the conversation for top road grader. Nick Chubb is talented but wouldn’t be as successful if he didn’t have the NFL’s version of “Mr. Plow” creating space.

Right tackle: Ryan Ramczyk, Saints

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

Age: 28

Ramczyk started his college football career at D3 Wisconsin-Stevens Point, transferred to Madison, and became the next link in a great chain of blockers. He played hurt in 2021, but when healthy, he’s a perennial All-Pro.

Edge: Cameron Jordan, Saints

Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

Age: 33

Jordan keeps chugging along, averaging better than 12 sacks per season over the last five years. He remains the foundation that allows the rest of New Orleans’ front seven to thrive.

Defensive tackle: Aaron Donald, Rams

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Age: 31

After winning the Super Bowl for the first time in his legendary career, Donald could’ve retired and been remembered as one of the greatest defensive players of all time. Now that he’s back, we might be talking about one of the greatest overall players in time. (Who are we kidding: We already do!)

Defensive tackle: Chris Jones, Chiefs

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Age: 28

Jones missed three games last season but still ranked tied for second among all interior defensive linemen with nine sacks and 34 quarterback pressures. Jonathan Allen may be the more complete defender, but Jones’ ability to crumple pockets from the inside gives him the slight edge here.

Edge: Cameron Heyward, Steelers

Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Age: 33

A classic five-tech who can also play as a seven, Heyward is an absolute dominant freak for Pittsburgh. The All-Pro is 33, but it somehow feels as if he’s aging like the finest wine the more time passes.

Linebacker: T.J. Watt, Steelers

AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar

Age: 28

Sure, he’s more of an edge rusher than a pure linebacker. But that doesn’t matter. All Watt does is ruin quarterbacks.

Linebacker: Darius Leonard, Colts

Age: 26

If you’re going to thrive as an off-ball linebacker in 2022, you better be able to do two things: 1) Cover well. 2) Force turnovers. Leonard is an elite athlete in the first regard and forces fumbles like the best of them (11 since 2020).

Linebacker: De'Vondre Campbell, Packers

Glasheen USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin

Age: 29

Campbell was a be-everywhere savant for a Packer defense badly in need of a glue guy to man the middle of the field. The bargain veteran pickup paid off massively as the former Falcon was named a first-team All-Pro last winter.

Cornerback: J.C. Jackson, Chargers

David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Age: 26

Jackson’s going to be an interesting case study in his first year in L.A. Can a superstar player, who creates picks out of thin air (25 since 2018), still flourish away from The Hoodie? We’ll say yes.

Cornerback: Jalen Ramsey, Rams

AP Photo/Matt Patterson

Age: 27

Ramsey remains a black hole in coverage — the kind of player who can be left on an island and trusted to shut down opposing WR1s. He’s not infallible, but he’s roughly as good as it gets when you bring up man coverage.

Nickel cornerback: Mike Hilton, Bengals

Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

Age: 28

Hilton was one of the more underrated players on Cincy’s AFC-winning squad, their defensive catalyst. Playing with a nickel corner is a must when everyone throws the ball a gazillion times a game, and the Bengals are in fantastic hands with Hilton.

Free safety: Micah Hyde, Bills

Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

Age: 31

Hyde also ages like wine, going from an above-average starter early in his career with the Packers to All-Pro status for a dominant Buffalo defense. He has seven interceptions over the last three seasons against just four touchdowns allowed in coverage.

Strong safety: Jordan Poyer, Bills

Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images

Age: 31

OK, calling Poyer a “strong safety” is cheating, as he’s one of the league’s premier coverage players. But guys like him are largely positionless when they’re essentially centerfielders. Fun fact: Poyer allowed a 13.7 passer rating when targeted last year. Yes, 13.7.

