Hitman 3 Ambrose Island DLC is available now

Nearly 19 months after launch, and we’re still getting meaty Hitman 3 content updates. In the latest DLC chapter, IO Interactive is taking fans on a tropical island getaway.

On Tuesday, Hitman 3: Ambrose Island came out as a free update across PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Stadia, Nintendo Switch, and PC versions of the game. Yes, Game Pass Subscribers get this one at no additional charge too.

Set sometime between Hitman 2 and Hitman 3, Ambrose Island sends players to a hidden cove within the Andaman Sea, where they must take down the pirate queen Akka. The location introduces new challenges, targets, and unlockable rewards. Additionally, there will be raytracing and VR support, along with Contracts Mode.

Check out the video below to see some of Hitman 3: Ambrose Island in action. Save for all the cold-hearted contract killing; it looks like a decent vacation spot!

There’s a brand-new opening cinematic too, which is well worth watching for series diehards.

IO Interactive has been teasing Ambrose Island and numerous other Hitman 3 Year Two updates for quite a while. Initially, Freelancer mode was going to arrive this past spring, but the studio delayed it to address playtesting feedback. To compensate for the delay, IO Interactive moved Ambrose Island‘s release date forward by several weeks.

Written by Kyle Campbell on behalf of GLHF.