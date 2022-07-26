ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coos Bay, OR

Coos Bay's Blackberry Fest Back on South Oregon Coast After Two Years Of Cancellations

beachconnection.net
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Coos Bay, Oregon) – So much is yet unsung about the dee-lish blackberry, even here in Oregon where it's a major crop of the Willamette Valley. But on the southern Oregon coast, it also has its place in the culinary firmament – as in it grows wild in that region quite...

www.beachconnection.net

Comments / 4

Proud American Life
2d ago

I have already picked my ,blackberries, blueberries, boysenberries, peaches, apples, and put them in jars. it's called caning, not to forget frozen

Reply
2
Related
oregontoday.net

Quake off our Coast, July 25

A 4.0-magnitude earthquake was recorded near the outer fault line of the two that run parallel with the Oregon Coast Sunday, July 24. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake was located west of Bandon at a depth of six-miles.
BANDON, OR
clayconews.com

CRASH ON INTERSTATE 5 IN DOUGLAS COUNTY, OREGON THAT ENDED AS A FATALITY

DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at approximately 3:26 PM, OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 5 near milepost 155. The preliminary investigation revealed a southbound silver Toyota 4-Runner, operated by Loyd Price (78)...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Gearhart, OR
City
Astoria, OR
Coos Bay, OR
Government
City
Coos Bay, OR
City
Seaside, OR
Local
Oregon Government
kqennewsradio.com

MONDAY HOTTEST DAY OF 2022, NEW RECORD HIGH SET

Monday was the hottest day of 2022 in Roseburg with a new record high for the date also set. Forecasters at the National Weather Service said the mercury reached 103 degrees at the Roseburg Regional Airport. The previous hottest day this year was June 26th when it got to 100 degrees. It was also a new record high for the date. Prior to Monday, the warmest July 25th was 101 degrees in 2018.
ROSEBURG, OR
thingstodopost.org

9 hotels in Bandon: Best hotel deals for 2023

Discover the best hotels in Bandon, Oregon including Bandon Inn, Best Western Inn At Face Rock, Sunset Oceanfront Lodging, B.Side Motel & RV, La Kris Inn, Bandon Marina Inn, Inn at Old Town, Windermere on the Beach, Lighthouse Cove Inn. 1. Bandon Inn. Located at 355 Hwy 101, Bandon, OR...
BANDON, OR
oregontoday.net

COVID-19 in Oregon/Coos Co., July 25

OHA report, July 22, 2022 – Cases: 1,363 new, 842,352 total; Deaths: 26 new, 8,022 total; Hospitalized: 424, 34 fewer than last week 7/13). CHW report, July 22, 2022 – New cases: 35; Active cases: 341; Hospitalizations: 6; New deaths: 0, 165 total; Total cases: 12,413.
COOS COUNTY, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Southern Oregon#Central Oregon#Blackberry#South Coast#The K Dock Blackberry Jam#Wel
oregontoday.net

I-5 Fatality, Douglas Co., July 28

On July 26, 2022, at approximately 3:26 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 5 near milepost 155. Preliminary investigation revealed a southbound silver Toyota 4-Runner, operated by Loyd Price (78) of Roseburg, left the roadway, struck a guardrail, traveled down an embankment, and rolled. The 4-Runner came to rest on the railroad tracks. Loyd Price was initially alert when medics arrived but suffered a medical event shortly after the crash and was pronounced deceased. His passenger, Deborah Price (73) of Roseburg suffered injuries and was transported to an area hospital. OSP was assisted by North Douglas Fire, Oregon Department of Transportation, Douglas County Medical Examiner’s Office, and South Lane County Fire.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
KVAL

Effort underway to recall Bay Area Hospital Board of Directors

COOS BAY, Ore. — An effort to recall the Bay Area Hospital board of directors is underway. Now it's just a matter of signatures to oust the current board. Workers union UFCW 555 has teamed with the Oregon nurse's union in filing to recall Bay Area Hospital's board of directors.
COOS BAY, OR
oregontoday.net

2022 Coos Co. Fair Dates – July 26-30

Beginning in 1912, the Fair has become the main event of the Summer for Coos County residents and is a county-wide showcase of agriculture, crafts, industry and business. The Fair provides the opportunity for all ages, from young to seniors, to exhibit their livestock, floral, land products, culinary, needlework, photography, arts and crafts.
COOS COUNTY, OR
kqennewsradio.com

HOT NIGHT OF BLUES AT HALF SHELL

It will be a hot night of the blues as Music on the Half Shell features Albert Cummings Tuesday night:. Influenced by greats like Stevie Ray Vaughn, Cummings has been playing the blues for over 20 years and has released nine albums including his latest simply titled “10”.
ROSEBURG, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
kptv.com

I-5 crash leaves Roseburg man dead

ROSEBURG Ore. (KPTV) - A Roseburg man died Tuesday afternoon after a car crash on Interstate 5 near milepost 155, according to Oregon State Police. Loyd Price, 78, was driving south on I-5 when his Toyota 4-Runner drove off the road and down an embankment where it rolled, landing on railroad tracks.
ROSEBURG, OR
weather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Eastern Douglas County Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-26 14:33:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-29 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. NEVER LEAVE CHILDREN AND PETS LEFT UNATTENDED IN VEHICLES UNDER ANY CIRCUMSTANCES! This is especially true during warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Eastern Douglas County Foothills; South Central Oregon Cascades EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot daily high temperatures between 95 and 105 degrees Fahrenheit for lower elevations and 85 to 95 degrees for mid elevations up to 6000 feet. Overnight lows will also be much warmer than normal, mostly in the 60s. * WHERE...Most of eastern Douglas County including Steamboat, Toketee Falls, Diamond Lake Resort, Crescent Lake, and Union Creek. * WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The duration of this heat wave will be particularly long and is likely to be a top 5 event in the climate record for duration. Take advantage of the cooler overnight and morning periods if you want to beat the heat. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
ENVIRONMENT
kqennewsradio.com

SECTION OF PINE STREET CLOSED FOLLOWING LOG TRUCK ACCIDENT

A section of Southeast Pine Street in Roseburg was closed following a log truck versus pickup accident on Tuesday. A Roseburg Police report said just before 10:30 a.m. the log truck was headed south on Pine when the pickup allegedly drove into the side of the first vehicle, coming from Southeast Sykes Street. Based on driver and witness statements, the pickup driver apparently failed to stop at the stop sign.
ROSEBURG, OR
oregontoday.net

Assault Case North Bend, July 27

CCSO release – Date / Time: 7-24-2022 1:00 AM; Case Number(s): S2219359; Classification: Assault IV Domestic (Felony), Strangulation (Felony), Burglary I; Location: Honeydew Rd North Bend Oregon; Suspect(s): Travis W. Knauber 35 years old; Narrative: On July 24th , 2022 Coos County Deputies were dispatched to Honeydew Rd in North Bend for a domestic assault between 35 year old Travis W. Knauber and his ex-girlfriend. Mr. Knauber had entered the victim’s home unlawfully and physically assaulted her and strangled her inside her home. The suspect was run off the property by the victim’s adult son. The victim’s 12-year-old son perceived the assault. After a search of the area, the suspect’s vehicle was found a few miles from the victim’s residence. Sgt. Slater and K9 Cena were called to the location to assist in locating the suspect, who was found hiding in the brush several hundred yards from the vehicle. Mr. Knauber was taken into custody without incident and lodged at the Coos County Jail. The Coos County Sheriff’s Office was assisted in the search by the Oregon State Police. Mast Brothers’ Towing.
NORTH BEND, OR
kqennewsradio.com

SCHOOL DISTRICT ISSUES STATEMENT REGARDING STUDENT’S DEATH

The Winston-Dillard School District has issued a statement regarding the death of Kendra Hanks. Superintendent Kimberly Kellison said, “The Winston-Dillard School District is deeply saddened by the tragic loss of our student. There are no words that can express to the family how sorry we are, but we send our most sincere condolences. We are working with our partners in Douglas County to provide grief counseling to staff and students who have been impacted emotionally by this tragedy, and we will do everything we can to assist the family in their time of need”.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
kqennewsradio.com

MAN INJURED IN SCOOTER WRECK

A man was injured in a scooter wreck on Saturday. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said just before 2:15 p.m. the driver wrecked while test driving the vehicle, in the 8400 block of Azalea Glen Road in the Glendale area. The man had a head injury and multiple abrasions across his body.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
kqennewsradio.com

MAN TAKEN TO HOSPITAL AFTER PICKUP WRECKS

A man was taken to the hospital following a single vehicle wreck northwest of Roseburg on Tuesday. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said at 4:20 p.m. a deputy responded to the 100 block of Kestrel Lane, just off of Garden Valley Road. A 52-year old driver said his pickup was having some front-end issues and he could not keep it under control. The man said the vehicle veered off the road and he could not turn the steering wheel. The crash caused damage to a fence and nearby trees.
ROSEBURG, OR
kezi.com

Court documents reveal timeline for Kendra Hanks murder

ROSEBURG, Ore. -- A court affidavit for probable cause determination signed by a Douglas County Sheriff’s Office detective has provided new information in the case of Kendra Hanks, who officials say was murdered on July 7. After Kendra Hanks, 18, of Winston did not return home from work on...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy