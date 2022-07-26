Coos Bay's Blackberry Fest Back on South Oregon Coast After Two Years Of Cancellations

Effective: 2022-07-26 14:33:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-29 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. NEVER LEAVE CHILDREN AND PETS LEFT UNATTENDED IN VEHICLES UNDER ANY CIRCUMSTANCES! This is especially true during warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Eastern Douglas County Foothills; South Central Oregon Cascades EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot daily high temperatures between 95 and 105 degrees Fahrenheit for lower elevations and 85 to 95 degrees for mid elevations up to 6000 feet. Overnight lows will also be much warmer than normal, mostly in the 60s. * WHERE...Most of eastern Douglas County including Steamboat, Toketee Falls, Diamond Lake Resort, Crescent Lake, and Union Creek. * WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The duration of this heat wave will be particularly long and is likely to be a top 5 event in the climate record for duration. Take advantage of the cooler overnight and morning periods if you want to beat the heat. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr

